Last week I wrote about some of the challenges that the teachers were bound to face once school starts on Sept. 8.
Quick refresher: teachers are basically going to be doing multiple jobs in 1 (in-person teacher, virtual teacher, probable classroom custodian, etc.) and are rallying for the challenge, even with all of the negativity that is swirling around the back-to-school period in Hampshire County.
On some level, I don’t blame people for automatically assuming that the back-to-school process is going to be kind of a mess. There’s lots of uncertainty, no one knows what in-person school will do to the COVID-19 case number, and what’s more, how it’ll affect the kids’ school experience.
From what I remember, I personally had a jolly ole time in elementary school. Nothing like reading circles, daily journals and recess to keep a kid going.
Middle school was traumatic, but it is for everyone, I think. Taking away all of the cringeyness, who doesn’t have fond memories of middle school dances where everyone had bad hair?
(Side bar–what was WITH the hairstyles in middle school? Was it, like, a rule that every middle school kid had to have some sort of lapse in judgment when it came to their ‘do?)
Anyway, middle school is where lots of kids begin their love for sports or extracurriculars. Maybe it’s the first time a kid goes out for the school musical. Maybe they pick up a clarinet to play for the first time. Maybe they begin their soccer career. Middle school is a time for important milestones, even if everyone has bad hair and oodles of angst.
High school saw friend group drama, an increase in athletic pressure, crushes on boys, mean girls, driver’s licenses and horrible visuals in health class. Ah, those were really the days, weren’t they?
No matter how old you are, there are really some constants across the board as kids go through school. At the start of the 20-21 school year though, it’s kind of the start of a different era of education.
No more milling about by lockers before class begins, no more loitering in the parking lot when you should be in your Marketing class (I, as a very straight-laced, rule-following high school student who NEVER did anything I wasn’t supposed to do, was certainly never skipping Marketing. Never. Seriously.), no sitting a liiiiiittle too close to your crush at lunch so your knees could touch.
Lots of stuff like that has to be put on hold this year.
It’s normal to feel antsy about something so uncertain (and, I hate to even type the word, unprecedented), but with the “new normal” will come new memories.
I promise.
I say this all the time, when I pretend I’m wise beyond my years: kids are resilient.
Usually, I say this when I’m babysitting a toddler and they bonk their head and I need to make myself feel less guilty about being a bad babysitter.
(“Shoot. Come here, are you okay? Shh, shh, don’t cry. It’s okay; let me get you a Band Aid. Whew, good thing kids are resilient.”)
But it works for students, too. Kids are adaptable, and I think they are good at finding the silver lining in every tricky situation, but it’s a team effort. If their parents are willing to look for that silver lining, face the challenges ahead with a smile on their faces and encourage their students and teachers, this road will be a whole lot less bumpy.
