A woman in a former appointment (United Methodist lingo for the church I was serving) brought a large bag of peaches to our door.
“The tree is loaded with fruit,” she said. “Please, take all you want.” Several of the tree’s branches were literally bending low over our fence
Her husband, Earl, had once told me a story about the origins of this particular peach tree. He had had an elderly friend who lived in a nursing home. Fresh fruit is a rarity in many nursing homes, and this man — I’ll call him Mr. Garcia — had to settle for canned fruit.
One day while eating canned peaches, he bit into a pit. Most people would have complained; how hard is it to strain out pits when serving peaches to elderly people? But Mr. Garcia just requested an empty coffee can from the trash and asked that someone fill it with soil.
He pushed his peach pit into the soil and set the can on his windowsill.
Amazingly, the pit sprouted and the plant thrived. Eventually it outgrew the can. Mr. Garcia asked our mutual friend Earl to take his little tree and plant it in the ground, which Earl did, in his own backyard.
The sprout grew into a spindly tree, and within a couple of years it produced a few peaches. Soon after, a spring hailstorm broke the tree apart and it died.
But by then Earl had taken pits from some of the tree’s few peaches and planted them by the fence. And one of those pits sprouted into a tree, healthier and taller than the original.
Mr. Garcia’s tree turned out to be a tree sagging with sweet fruit. We all had so many peaches that even after sharing them widely and canning what we could, dozens of them fell to the ground unused.
Thinking of Mr. Garcia, I took three bags of peaches to a nursing home so that the residents could enjoy the fruit that Mr. Garcia dreamed of.
Mr. Garcia did not live to see his peach pit grow into the tree that ultimately produced this harvest. But when he looked at that pit years ago he saw the promise of fresh fruit.
It didn’t matter to him that the pit had already been canned and forgotten, or that he would never see where his gamble would lead.
“Who despises the day of small things?” asks the prophet Zechariah. It’s in those small things that the promise of the future rests.
It encourages me that Mr. Garcia saw himself as one who had the power to connect the promise of a peach pit with the soil in which it could grow. His story has changed the way I see myself as I age and struggle with health issues.
It has changed the way I see other people, who are so often a displaced pit in need of fertile soil. It has helped me see the difference that even small acts of advocacy and social justice can make. We often struggle to keep promises.
Seeing the promise in that is right in front of us can change the world.
First published Aug. 7, 2019
