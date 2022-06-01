Have you ever had an important trip to make, and found yourself on the wrong airplane, or the wrong bus, or driving on the wrong road?
What if you had an important trip, and you got on the wrong ship? Knowing the options, let’s make certain we have made the right choice.
Compare 2 different ships, approximately the same length, with approximately the same number of people on board.
An aircraft carrier, such as The USS Gerald Ford (commissioned in 2017 at a cost of $13 billion) carries a crew of 4,500 men and women who maintain and fly up to 90 aircraft. It has all the equipment necessary to carry out a wide variety of military or humanitarian missions, and can go up to 25 years between refueling.
The newest cruise ships are approximately the same length as an aircraft carrier. They carry a crew of about 1,500 people and about 4,000 passengers. Those passengers enjoy a wide variety of food and entertainment options, and there is an expectation that the crew exists to meet the whims and wishes of the passengers. The passengers have no responsibility, other than to enjoy themselves.
What about the crew of the aircraft carrier? Do they have responsibility, or are they just along for a pleasure cruise? Imagine what would happen if the newest member of the crew were to call up to the bridge and tell the captain that he wants a wakeup call for 9 a.m. the next morning, and when they serve him breakfast in bed, would they please make sure the orange juice is fresh squeezed.
Anyone who has ever served in the military knows how ridiculous the idea would be.
The crew of an aircraft carrier consists of men and women who are prepared and ready to carry out the mission of the ship. They follow the orders of the captain, and are ready to sacrifice not only their personal comfort, but even their lives for the sake of the mission or each other.
Every single member of the crew has an important job to do, or they wouldn’t be there. Unless every member of the crew functions as trained, the mission of the aircraft carrier may be compromised.
Is the church of Jesus Christ more like a cruise ship or an aircraft carrier on a mission?
While we might say that calling is to be members of the crew of a ship on a mission, so many times the church acts more like passengers on a cruise ship. How often do we hear of churches trying to attract people by promising better music or a better atmosphere?
How often do people in the church complain about the choice of music or time of service? “Either you do things the way I want, or I am jumping ship.” That doesn’t sound like a very strong commitment to the mission.
In most churches, 10 to 20% of the people do 80 to 90% of the work, and the rest show up (when it is convenient) to be “ministered to”… not to find out what their assignments are, but to find out if they are to be indulged enough to continue their relationship with the church.
Maybe they got on the wrong ship, or at the very least, have the wrong idea about why the ship exists.
Jesus Christ is the one who calls and commissions us. This is the same Jesus who said, “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be the slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Mark 10: 43-45)
The church is described as “the body of Christ.” Christ is the head, and each of us is a part of the body with a specific function to fulfill in helping achieve the overall mission of the church. Ephesians 4:16 would remind us: “ From Christ (the head) the whole body, … grows and builds itself up in love, as each part does its work.”
We have been equipped by the Holy Spirit with gifts vital to the mission. It is our privilege and calling to be a part of the mission.
We are called to be part of the greatest adventure of all time, commissioned by the Creator of the Universe to help spread a message of love and redemption.
This is not a pleasure cruise, but an active mission, requiring sacrifice and service from every single member of the crew. We have a mission to fulfill. “Sound the General Alarm.” “Battle stations, every one.” “All hands on deck.”
