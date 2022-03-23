We’ve all been waiting and anticipating and it’s easy to go out on these delightful days to work outside as spring progresses, so ease into the garden and yard work slowly so your body can adjust to the extra bending, stretching, etc.
If you do exercises, do a few more on the days you can’t go outdoors. Your body will thank you when you do go out. Do a variety of chores for short periods of time and don’t forget to drink a lot of water.
Even if you’re not perspiring, you need to need to drink as you garden. And I know I sound like your mother, but don’t forget the sunscreen. The sun is just as damaging now as it is in summer.
Strolling around the garden this time of year is always an adventure. Just seeing all the new green shoots coming up can lift your spirits.
Pussy willows are one of my favorite shrubs and they should soon be sprouting catkins. Winter jasmine is blooming and is a welcome sight in the cold weather.
The hellebores are blooming too. They bloom right through the snow. I’ve spoken with several gardeners who have many flowers already.
If you didn’t paint your shed or fences yet, do it before you get too busy in the garden planting. You’ll be glad you did.
Cut forsythia, azaleas, beautybush, redbuds, spirea, crabapples, flowering quince, witch hazel and other spring bloomers for forcing indoors. Choose branches with fat swollen buds and be sure to cut from areas where they won’t cause a huge vacant space in the shrub or tree.
Trim off several inches of bark and split the bottom of the stem open so they’ll suck in the water better, place them in a bucket of warm water with some 7-Up or other non-diet lemon-lime soda and put them in a dark area of the basement, changing the water frequently.
It’s going to take several weeks, but when the buds begin to open, take the stems upstairs to a sunny area and place the branches in a vase with soda mixed in the water.
It’s also a good time to look for bagworms on your evergreens and gypsy moths in your trees. Bagworms look like small pinecones hanging from the branch and gypsy moths resemble dense spider webs wrapped around the branch.
Remove and discard them both, but never in the compost pile.
Here are some recycled tips that are still good. Keep potting soil in a small bucket you can take with you around the yard. Again, those kitty litter buckets with the tight-fitting lids work well for us.
It will be handy when you need to add some soil to your planters. A large spackling bucket will also work, just don’t fill it full of soil or it will be too heavy to lug around.
Have a water source close to where you need it instead of hauling it everywhere. Use one of those really large trash buckets with wheels or an old one you’re going to discard. Just be sure the used one still holds water and has a tight fitting cover.
A large trash container will hold a lot of water and placed at one end of the garden, it will make it easier to water plants and trees in that area. Drop in a bucket, fill it with the hose once a week and grow some morning glory vines on it for camouflage.
Raccoons will destroy a garden pretty quickly and since they don’t like snakes, try this trick to keep them away. Before you throw out that old garden hose, cut it into lengths of about 14 inches or so and spread them in several places around the edge of the garden. The idea is they’ll think the hoses are some kind of snake and will avoid the area.
Some folks have had great success with this method, although I can’t say we’ve tried it, but we will this spring when the weather clears. and I’ll let you know how well it works.
Put a piece of PVC pipe about 3 inches above the ground at the corners of your garden to protect the plants from being squished by the hose as you’re hauling it all over. There’s spray paint for plastic now, so paint it green or brown and it will blend in with the yard.
