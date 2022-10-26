“And to the angel of the church in Smyrna write,
‘These things says the First and the Last, who was dead, and came to life:“I know your works, tribulation, and poverty (but you are rich); and I know the blasphemy of those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan. Do not fear any of those things which you are about to suffer. Indeed, the devil is about to throw some of you into prison, that you may be tested, and you will have tribulation ten days. Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life.”
“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches. He who overcomes shall not be hurt by the second death.” (Revelation 2:8-11)
The letter to the church in Smyrna has some unique exhortations because it doesn’t have a rebuke for the people, but warnings only. It is also unique because it tells the church who is behind the works that are currently against them, the enemy of our soul, Satan. Before I get into the works of the true enemy, I want to discuss the topic of poverty but being rich. The church needed a reminder that in spite of everything they had seen or experienced up until this point, remember the riches that they have by having the saving grace of what Jesus accomplished on the Cross. Yes they were possibly struggling with poverty but a reminder was obviously needed. We all struggle with this way of thinking. I can remember adults in my young life saying that all I needed to do was look around; there is always someone who is in greater need than you. As a kid, I usually needed examples to follow that saying. As an adult, I always need to remember this mindset. When I think I have it bad, I simply need to look up and see others and their needs. Almost always, I can see that my issue is not as bad as I think. I am not minimizing your struggles and possible poverty; I don’t believe Jesus was either. It is just a good mind shift to remember others first and to remember the ultimate end of our Faith, being given the Crown of Life.
Jesus was clear throughout his time here of who the true enemy is – Satan and his kingdom. Jesus also was quick to call someone out who was being used by the kingdom of darkness. Jesus even looked at Peter at one moment and said “Get behind me, Satan” when Peter thought he had a good idea trying to prevent the plan of the Father, the sufferings of rejection and the Cross (See Mathew 16:23).
Jesus saw the ones who called themselves Jews but who were not, just like He sees those who call themselves Christians today and are not. He calls them like He sees their heart and intentions, a synagogue of Satan. Jesus even said that the devil was going to throw some of them into prison so that they may be tested. I don’t think any of us think that the actual devil was going to manifest and throw them into prison. I believe Jesus reminded them of the battle we are in. We do not war against flesh and blood. Our battle is against the darkness and the rulers of that darkness. Jesus ultimately wants us to look upon all those who do things against us and say, “Father, forgive them. They don’t know what they are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.