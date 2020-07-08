Many folks in our country are having a difficult time feeding their families and Hampshire County is no exception.
So when you’re out gardening, remember there are many less fortunate in our area. Plant an extra row of mixed leftover seeds and use the bounty to feed a local family or 2.
And it’s not too late to put in a few more bean plants. You can call it your “help feed the hungry” row. If you find you have extra canned goods from last season, give some to a family who can use them. You can do more canning this summer.
And don’t give me any of that “I don’t know any needy people,” because that’s no excuse. Just look at the high number of children in our backpack programs. You can even donate produce to the senior center to be given to needy seniors.
And it doesn’t have to be a large amount. Even leaving a couple zucchini, squash or tomatoes at the desk at the senior center would be very appreciated.
I have never understood why it’s easier to send money to people overseas than it is to help our local families. Charity begins at home and we have a responsibility to take care of our own, so please consider donating an extra row or 2 to help folks right here in Hampshire County.
On the other hand, if you need help, tell your friends, you'll be surprised at their positive reaction. OK, hopping off my soapbox for now.
If you didn’t have time to prune your spring and early summer blooming shrubs, just let them be till next year. You don’t want to be clipping new buds off by mistake.
When shaping and trimming back dead flowers on your perennials, make cuts below the leaves. Brown cut stems sticking up are not a pretty sight and we want them to look as natural and lovely as possible.
This pertains to trimming your hanging plants, also. Cut back your delphiniums and phlox after the first heavy bloom for a second go round of flowers.
In late spring and early summer, Yarrow (Achillea) has reliably tall stems with flat-topped flower clusters. Once the blooms begin to die, you’ll see the stems turn brown and begin to wane also.
This is the time to encourage new flowering stems by cutting them back to the rosette. That little mound may look a little sparse, but it will have new flowering stems and be fully filled in and attractive by fall.
They say every rule has an exception and when it pertains to cutting back perennials, Hostas are it. After blooming, cut back the spent flower stalks but never cut back Hosta foliage.
Yes, it will produce a beautiful new flush of leaves and flowers this season, but they are next year’s buds, thereby depleting next year’s plants. If the leaves are looking ratty, trim a bit, but don’t do any major cutting or there will be no flowers next season.
Snapdragons and most other annuals can be pinched back after that first bloom to promote a second flush of blooms. Sweet peas tend to dwindle in the hot summer heat, but keeping their roots cool with mulch will prolong their season.
You can even use grass clippings, the more the better. Planting where they’ll receive some mid-day shade will also help maintain flower quality longer. They are a lovely flower I always forget, but they’re on the list for next year.
Make sure your clematis and climbing roses are secure on their trellis. We had a clematis get free and was laying on the wet ground.
Regularly check your roses for black spot, mildew or other disease problems. With all the rain at night and humid days, the leaves don’t have a chance to dry and you want to catch any fungal problems before they become full-blown.
Always clearing debris and trimming dead branches will help keep diseases at bay, but ask at Southern States about a treatment and ways to avoid it in the future if you are having major problems.
Continue to pull weeds before they flower and go to seed, or you’ll be fighting newly germinated weed seed for years to come.
A piece of cardboard can form an effective and portable barrier for your desirable plants when you’re spraying herbicides on unwanted weeds.
By now, it’s easy to see any damage being done to container plants due to heat reflecting from the pavement. Trim them back a bit and move them so they have shade during the hottest part of the day. And bear in mind, the wind can dry out the soil in containers very quickly.
The grass is growing like crazy and with all the hot days coming, it’s time to raise the cutting height of your mower. Taller grass holds the moisture in the soil longer and cools the roots.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.