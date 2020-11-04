(Similar to 7 Brides for 7 Brothers, but not quite as groundbreaking or culturally relevant.)
Because I am 24 on Sunday, I have decided to reveal 24 facts about me that not many people know. Today, I’m an open book and, as always, it’s all about me.
1. I used to work at Office Depot. All that really did for me was instill a deep hatred for retail work (and an even deeper respect for those who DO retail work) and an annoying pickiness about my office supplies. Pentel Twist-Erase pencils are the way to go. You can trust me; I’m an expert.
2. I can make balloon animals. I’d make an OK clown.
3. When I type on the computer, I only use 2 fingers. Sometimes I hit the space bar with my thumb to spice things up, if I’m feeling frisky.
4. I hate meat loaf the food, but I love Meat Loaf the musician. I really WOULD do anything for love. But I won’t do that.
5. I have truly horrific eyesight. I wear contacts and glasses, but without them? It can get real ugly, real fast.
6. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I start listening to Christmas music around Labor Day usually, and the tree is always up by Halloween.
7. I don’t like Oreos. I never have. Are they supposed to be chocolate? What’s the deal with the cream? Why are they so hard? I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS.
8. It takes me way longer than it should as an adult to read an analog clock. I have a tough time with numbers, okay?
9. I’m a big Lord of the Rings nerd. I mean, grew-up-reading-the-books kind of nerd (and I’ll just say it: Legolas is a babe).
10. I get carsick pretty bad. If I’m in a car, I’ll probably hurl. One of my less charming traits.
11. I can’t say the alphabet backwards. I get stuck after Z, Y, X, W.
12. This summer, I got so sunburned that it honestly still itches sometimes. Like phantom burn.
13. I say I’m terrible at math, but in reality I just hate it. I got a 97 in AP Calc in high school (I did fail the final exam, but that’s not the point).
14. I won the 7th grade class spelling bee, but I declined the honor of going to the regional competition because I didn’t want to get up in front of everyone.
15. I have lived in Romney for over a year, and this past weekend was the 1st time I used my oven to cook something. Those days are behind me now.
16. I’m super messy, despite actually enjoying cleaning my apartment (minus the dishwashing).
17. I’m awful at keeping a planner. I buy one every year, and every year I find the previous year’s planner in the back of my desk. Oops.
18. I hate self-checkout at stores. Without fail, there’s always some sort of issue, and someone has to help you out anyway. Then it becomes a whole federal project. I’d rather just get in line.
19. I love doing my nails. I’ve actually gotten pretty good at it too, with little designs like flowers or stripes. It’s cheaper than paying for a therapist.
20. I have a soft spot for “the artsy types,” because I’m no artist. I might not HAVE the talent, but I sure do appreciate it. I’m like the ultimate groupie.
21. I want to write a book. Or multiple books. I’ve got some solid ideas; I just need to make it happen.
22. I love word games. I’m pretty good at them, too. If anyone wants to lose at Scrabble or Bananagrams, you know where to find me.
23. My favorite color is yellow. Leopard print isn’t a color, but if it were, THAT would be my favorite. Yellow is just so happy.
24. I laugh all. The. Time. Lots of times, in places I shouldn’t. Like church. Important meetings. We just had a meeting in the office here and I couldn’t stop thinking about the photo someone submitted for the Scaredy Cats feature where the cat was in the toilet. Toilet Cat. Come ON, that is funny. Most things are to me.
