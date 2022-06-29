Don had a busy week, so here’s a classic from 5 years ago this time — June 28, 2017 — when the world was in turmoil.
Bombings in London, mass murders in Syria, nations like Egypt, Palestine and Israel in constant upheaval; it’s no secret that the world in general is in serious trouble.
We may not hear as much about it on the news, but ISIS is continuing to do its dastardly deeds: killing, torturing and beheading Christians.
But we don’t have to look at other countries to find a nation at war.
Our own nation is plagued with mass shootings, riots in the streets, and we even have an actor openly calling for the assassination of a president.
Our nation is so divided that were the 1860s, we would be in a Civil War.
We have elected a president who, agree or not, is trying to get some things done.
It’s fine to not like a president. It’s fine to disagree with a president.
I publicly stated on many occasions that I disagreed vehemently with our previous president—as did many Christians—but we never took our disagreements into the streets in riot form.
The left is constantly complaining that President Trump isn’t getting anything done but they aren’t giving him much of a chance to accomplish anything.
Madonna goes public and talks about wanting to blow up the White House, other liberal actors and actresses have turned their professions into a political platforms, and no one on the left complains or speaks out against it.
Actually, they applaud such tactics.
However, Christian organizations who stood against Obama or who spoke out against him suddenly found their tax-exempt status being questioned.
It’s one thing for their to be disagreements within a nation, but I’m concerned that when it gets to the point it is today, the writing on the wall speaks of nothing but trouble in our future.
We don’t need ISIS to take down our nation.
We don’t need immigrants flooding our borders to cause division among the ranks. The truth is, we are doing it to ourselves.
Other nations are setting back, just watching and waiting for the time to come in and pick up the spoils.
I’m concerned that too many Christians, who spent time praying for our nation when Obama was president, have closed the door to their prayer closet because they think God has raised up Trump to be our Moses and lead us to the promised land.
I am thankful for the freedom we have to openly worship God, even if some people think our expressions of worship and our verbal expressions of our faith should be kept within the walls of a church, parish or synagogue.
We do still have the right to talk about God in public places and to pray in public places so we, as Christians, better take advantage of being able to pray.
The way things are, to fail to do so will only help contribute to the fall of a nation. And it will be a fall from within, not from without.
