Last week as I was scrolling through the news, this headline caught my eye, “The TikTok Trend of Parents Pouring Water on Their Kids is Pure Joy.”
Just reading the title brought me joy, but not for the reason the author intended. Well before it was a TikTok trend, well before there was even TikTok, my dad poured water on an unsuspecting me. As happens to me sometimes, I see or hear something that reminds me of him. Sometimes those memories bring tears and sometimes, like in this instance, they bring smiles.
As a teenager I was adamant that, once I was an adult, I would never, ever live in West Virginia. I’d go on for hours about how I couldn’t wait to leave and move to a bigger town somewhere, preferably near the ocean. I had big dreams of a seaside home, a lucrative career, and tooling around in my convertible.
One day, as I was laying out these plans for the umpteenth time, I found myself suddenly drenched with water. Startled, I jumped up from the couch to find the source of my shower.
That’s when I locked eyes with my dad. He was standing there above me with an empty glass in his hand and his unforgettable Cheshire Cat grin on his face. He’d sport it frequently after telling a good joke or pulling off a solid prank.
Before I could dry off and protest, he chuckled, “Now you know what it’ll be like if you get caught in a big rainstorm in your convertible.”
I never did buy a convertible. However, I did leave West Virginia and move to a home on the sea. I lived there for many years, until a great big rainstorm made me reconsider my pledge to never return to the Mountain State.
Hurricane Isabel taught me many things. I learned what supplies were necessary to grab when forced to evacuate your home with a toddler. My husband and I became knowledgeable in dealing with home and auto insurance companies when you return to find your neighbor’s tree in both.
I learned the importance of having a generator and the need for reserved funds in case you suddenly find yourself unemployed. Mostly though, Hurricane Isabel taught me to never say “never” and that Dorothy Gale was right: “There’s no place like home.”
Unlike Dorothy who, after a natural disaster, followed a yellow brick road to find her way home, we returned home by following much simpler “County Roads.”
I’m glad we did.
I’ll never take for granted the time my children got to spend with their pappy, a man who would look out at my ocean and say, “You keep the sand and concrete. I’ll keep the hills and greenery.”
These past few weeks, as we continue to remain “safer at home,” it’s those things we’ve appreciated most. We’ve tackled hiking trails, floated on the river and climbed big hills.
Each time, we’ve been in awe of the green beauty around us. As I take it all in, I hear the words of my childhood, “Oh, the West Virginia hills, how majestic and how grand, with their summits bathed in glory, like our Prince Immanuel's Land. Is it any wonder then, that my heart with rapture thrills, as I stand once more with loved ones on those West Virginia hills?”
As a soaking wet teenager, I never would’ve admitted how much those words rang true. Yet, now, there’s few things that bring me purer joy than soaking in the beauty of West Virginia with my Savages.
