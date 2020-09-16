Autumn has arrived in our garden and many plants are taking the hint and dying back for winter already.
Nights with temperatures in the low 60s and high 50s are arriving with regularity now and tender houseplants vacationing outdoors need to be brought in when it gets down into the 50s. We found bringing hanging porch baskets closer to the house at night works just as well for them.
But when it gets much colder, they need to be indoors in the basement or garage. It’s not time to worry about frosts, but with this weird weather we’re having, we’ll talk about them next week.
Planting spring bulbs is a long way off, but when you’re at the local nursery, just remember that bigger is better when you’re buying bulbs. It can mean the difference in blooms next spring or waiting another year or more for flowers.
Always check to be sure they’re solid and don’t have any soft spots. Keep them in a cool, dark and dry place until it’s time to plant them.
Daffodils are my favorite; they’re beautiful in a vase and in the yard. Unlike tulips, they reliably return year after year and the deer don’t like them. Deer even ate our moonflowers this year.
Granted, they were out in the open, but supposedly deer never snack on moonflowers. Apparently that is not the case. We have found our deer to be equal opportunity plant munchers.
Fall is the time to plant trees and shrubs. It’s also a good time to divide your perennials.
You should be able to find some good buys at nurseries now. Check very closely for substantial roots on any leftover wilting perennials. The same goes for shrubs. It’s not a good buy if it doesn’t have a strong foundation beneath the soil.
Our day temperatures fluctuate immensely, so for best results try planting in the morning, avoiding the heat and humidity later in the day. Since most plants have finished flowering or fruiting, the focus is on root growth, which is crucial for all plants.
Fall soil temperatures are ideal for good root growth and combined with regular watering, your plants will have a great start. And, by the way, roots will continue to grow until the ground temperature drops below 40 degrees, so don’t stop watering until we have much colder weather.
The weather is crazy, but you can clean up your vegetable garden little by little. It’s easy to tell which plants are having a problem with the cold nights and which are still producing, so simply pull out any that are struggling and add them to the compost pile.
It’s not too early to be picking green tomatoes and wrapping them in newspaper for continued ripening and use later. But don’t be too quick to harvest kale and cabbage. A light frost can actually improve the flavor of those crops.
Asiatic and Oriental lily stems can be pulled from the ground or cut back now. They’ve done their job and now the bulbs need to get ready for winter.
Peppers are coming on strong this time of year and they are very easy to freeze for winter use in soup or stir-fry. I particularly like the fact that unlike tomatoes, it’s not a long process where you need to get a lot of equipment ready when you decide to preserve them either by canning or freezing. You can even freeze peppers one at a time if you want.
Simply wash and dry the pepper thoroughly and then cut it in half. Clean out the seeds and put the halves together in Ziploc bags, removing all the air. Several pair can fit together in a sandwich bag, making them easy to pull out for single use.
Sometimes I cut them in strips or dice them up, but mostly they are just cut in half and frozen that way. This is very convenient if you have too many to use at one time.
There are many fall chores, but pruning shrubs or trees is not one of them. Any new growth that follows pruning will be particularly tender to upcoming frosts and may even kill the plant.
Until spring arrives, the only time to use your pruning shears will be on dead branches, so clean them and put them away. You will, however. still need your hand pruners to cut back perennials.
The First United Methodist Church on High Street is taking produce donations for needy families from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Go into the lot beside the Romney diner and drive on back to the rear door of the church and someone will come out to help you.
Any extra vegetables or fruit would be welcome.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
