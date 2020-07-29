A few weeks ago, my mom couldn’t start her tractor. She asked my husband to look at it. He did so happily.
However, after exhausting all his ideas, the tractor still wouldn’t start. I reminded my mom, “You have 1 son-in-law from Alexandria, Va., who’s an occupational therapist. You have another son-in-law who grew up here and works at a place that sells and repairs farm equipment. Which do you think knows more about fixing tractors?”
Sure enough, our brother-in-law got that thing running in no time.
It’s not that my husband didn’t try or have the best intentions. He could’ve possibly done an Internet search or watched a YouTube video. Yet, he’d still lack the expertise held by our brother-in-law, and that’s OK.
On a recent road trip, I resumed my role as the mom “book on tape.” Through the years, I’ve found that, when we travel, reading a book out loud to our family helps break up the monotony of riding in the car and significantly reduces the Savage bickering in the back seat.
I’d been given the book “A Fish in a Tree” years ago as a gift and knew its story was one that every Savage would enjoy. The book’s title comes from this quote attributed to Albert Einstein, “If you judge a fish on its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it’s stupid.” The gist of the story is “great minds don’t think alike.”
When our car breaks down, we take it to a mechanic. When I had tooth pain, I went to our dentist. When our well water was staining everything rust orange, we called the water treatment company. When the Internet goes out, we wait for weeks for someone from Frontier to properly fix it.
And, when a Savage is sick, we seek the advice of a healthcare professional. I don’t turn to cable news channels, politicians, businessmen or even, game show hosts. When my children are ill, I seek guidance from a medical professional, someone who has spent years studying illnesses and has passed a board examination to treat medical conditions.
Even when our doctor says things we don’t want to hear, we understand that the advice isn’t coming from a place of malice.
For example, a few years ago, I honestly thought I was dying. Every time I ate, I became immediately and violently ill. I Googled my symptoms, read many articles, and was convinced that I wasn’t long for this world.
Come to find out, not all the information you find on the Internet, even if it says it’s from a medical site, is accurate. My doctor, the medical expert, assured me I wasn’t dying. However, I needed to give up gluten.
I didn’t like what that meant, no more noodles, crackers, bread, baked goods or, possibly worst of all, beer. I protested, “one of my best friends from college is a nationally recognized brew master. This will be inconvenient and hard for me.”
It didn’t matter. If I wanted to be well, I had to give up all gluten-laden goodness.
You know what? It worked. Making those changes to my lifestyle wasn’t easy, but in the end those changes make it possible for me to keep doing many of the things I enjoy. Even when it requires a little bit of sacrifice and change, following the advice of experts is sometimes the best thing we can do.
Well, that, and identifying who the actual expert is. After all, you can’t expect an occupational therapist from the city to know everything about fixing your tractor, any more than you can expect a politician to cure a disease.
