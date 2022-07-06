Riding the golf cart down the gravel road, I stopped to admire the returning milkweed plants. On this day, 2 butterflies perched on 2 blossoms of the same plant. Wanting to take a picture but not having my cellphone aboard, I was reminded of a quote from a friend. She said sometimes these sightings are meant for us to see, not to photograph. Another reminder from Mother Nature.
News From The River House
Fri., July 8, Concert: The Honeydew Drops, 7-9 p.m., Tickets $12 in advance, $15 at the door. The Honeydew Drops return to The River House stage. They have been collaborating their talents for over 12 years into a musical style that includes original vocals, acoustic guitar and banjo. You won’t want to miss this performance down by the Cacapon River.
Sat. July 9, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sat. July 9, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event hosted by the Grassi family. Come out to compete for a River House prize. Beverages available at the café. This month’s theme is “The Office.”
Sun. July 10, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m., Help session from 12-1 p.m. This free monthly club welcomes photography enthusiasts of all levels.
Sun. July 10, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to participants 12 and older.
Mon. July 11, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10 per person and registration is available thru TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Thurs. July 14, Open Mic, “Shakespeareaoke”, The Rustic Mechanicals, 6-8 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Come join in the fun in which the audience members will present sonnets, poetry, and speeches of the master himself. Other performances welcome.
Fri. July 15, Theater Performance: The Rustic Mechanicals, 7-8:30 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Come join in the fun for a presentation by West Virginia’s only Shakespeare Troupe of “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” a romantic comedy as part of the 2022 Sweet Smoke of Rhetoric Tour.
Sat. July 16, Artisans’ Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This favorite community event includes demonstrations by local artists and their creations for sale. Shop early for those unique one-of-a kind Christmas presents.
Sat. July 16, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.
Sun. July 17, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. This monthly club has recently expanded to include all types of writings. Budding writers and established writers are invited to attend these meetings, which include book signings and guest speakers. This is a free event, everyone welcome. This month, we will share and critique our 3 haiku poems.
Sun. July 17, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to participants 12 and older.
Mon. July 18, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Looking Ahead: Fri. July 22, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. Come out for some date night fun with entertainment under The River House outdoor stage. As the Cacapon River runs in the background, the stage will be filled with comedians, musicians and performance artists of all kinds. This is a free event; everyone welcome.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
Book Club meets the 3rd Wed. of each month at 2 p.m.
The library continues to be a drop off point The Amazing Grace Food Bank. All non-perishable food donations welcome. In addition, the library is a drop off point for the HC Animal Shelter. Blankets, towels, canned food and toys are needed.
The library has a number of new books each month. Check them out on their FB page. In addition, a variety of materials including books and audio recordings are offered for free on the front porch.
Looking Ahead: Rain Crow will be performing under the under the pavilion on Aug. 14 from 5-7 p.m. Be sure to mark this date on your calendar for some community entertainment and fellowship.
Community Events
The CB Farmer’s Market is now open on Sun from 9:30-1 p.m., located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
1st Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd and 4th Tues., Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Wed. 6-8 p.m., Capon Bridge Food Pantry, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School Street
Wed. July 6,, 13, and 20, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Thurs. July 7, Ruritan Club Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center
Fri. July 8, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Sat. July 9, FORR Meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center
Mon. July 11 and 18, UMC Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Mon. July 11 and 18, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Wed. July 13, Rural Voices Listen Tour – Hampshire, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Middle School. This event gives the parents, guardians and caregivers an opportunity to share their thoughts on the family dynamic. Although this is a free event, registration is required. Participants can RSVP by contacting Meaghan Cochrane at 330-280-4125. Registered parents and caregivers will receive a $50 Wal-Mart Gift Card, $10 gas voucher and a meal. The information collected will be used to enhance the family and community engagement across WV.
Sat. July 16, Red White & Blue Macrame Workshop, Bent River Trading Company, 3464 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $35 per person.
Sat. July 16, Hampshire County Farm Crawl. Come join the fun in exploring the Hampshire County Farm Community. Twenty-plus participating farms may be selling products, presenting a farm tour or simply hosting guests that want to experience the farm life. Please visit their website for additional information: https://cometohampshire.com/farm-crawl or contact them at 304-822-7477.
July 25-30, Hampshire County Fair, Fairground Dr., Augusta, WV. Prepaid Admission Passes available, $20 for entire week. Daily admission prices vary. Ages 12 and under free. Activities include music, car show, Prince and Princess Pageants, tractor pull, mud bog, livestock exhibits, grand feature parade and much more. In addition, a hot meal is included for only $10, Drink and beverage are included. Visit their website at http://www.hampshirecountyfair.com.
Master Gardener Certification Course 2022 to be held Thurs. Aug. 18 – Nov 10. More info available by emailing candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu or by calling Hampshire County Extension at 304-822-5013.
