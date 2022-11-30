On Sunday, Nov. 27 after a soup and sandwich lunch, the Timber Ridge Christian Church congregation decorated the church and Sunday school building for the Christmas season. The annual candlelight service will be held Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. with light refreshment following the service. The men’s fellowship group will meet for breakfast at the Hayfield Restaurant on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.
The 2 churches in the community that usually hold an oyster/turkey dinner in the fall will not hold one this year. The Star Tannery Fire Dept. will have a friend chicken and oyster dinner on Dec. 3 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
There will be several Christmas celebrations in the area: the Capon Bridge Parade, Dec. 3, 4 p.m.; the Wardensville celebration, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.; the Romney Parade, Dec. 10 at noon and beginning Nov. 26 through Jan. 1, the Festival of Lights at Central Hampshire Park from 5:30 p.m. until 10.
The Capon Springs Fire and Rescue will serve a buffet brunch on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be distributing toys on Dec. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” program. If you have not registered your child, please call by Dec. 13 so we can be sure we have an age appropriate toy for them. 304-856-2816.
Happy birthday wishes to: Judi Dewitt, Dec. 8; Rosie Rollins, Melissa Lockhart, Shelva Switzer and Jeanie Spaid, Dec. 11.
Congratulations to Ed and Janet Kline and Tom and Sharon Jenkins, who will be celebrating wedding anniversaries on Nov. 30.
