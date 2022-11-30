Harry Spaid

On Sunday, Nov. 27 after a soup and sandwich lunch, the Timber Ridge Christian Church congregation decorated the church and Sunday school building for the Christmas season. The annual candlelight service will be held Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. with light refreshment following the service. The men’s fellowship group will meet for breakfast at the Hayfield Restaurant on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.

The 2 churches in the community that usually hold an oyster/turkey dinner in the fall will not hold one this year. The Star Tannery Fire Dept. will have a friend chicken and oyster dinner on Dec. 3 beginning at 4:30 p.m. 

