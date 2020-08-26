I’m aware that this is to a religious column but for nearly 23 years or so I have dealt with issues that are of a grave concern to the churches.
This column has simply given reasons for any and all to ponder and consider what has been written and give the content “Food for Thought.” No one has to agree.
I have dealt with all sorts of issues including doctrines and “isms,” the issue of how the church has changed over the years, the culture of the church and of course, how politics has affected the church.
Why, as a church column should I be concerned about political happenings since there is a code that says there is a separation of church and state but unfortunately that has not be the case over the years, especially since around the 1980s or so.
Actually, had it been such that one would have been writing such a column as this, the early 1960s would have called for such a column on how politics crossed the lines between the church and the state when it allowed Marilyn Madeline O’Hara to successfully call for the removal of prayer from our nation’s schools.
The decision changed the direction of schools by forbidding teachers or school officials to begin their morning with prayer for their classes. It took a little time but now this same nation has declared that we are not to have our children say our country’s Pledge of Allegiance in our schools.
The snow ball of the 1960s began its proverbial roll down the hill and has picked up additional snow ever since.
The church’s stance on the sanctity of life has been defeated and has gone by the wayside following politics stance on abortion, legalizing the killing of innocent babies, now even after they are born.
So why do we as the church care? Why don’t we leave well enough alone? Why don’t we just step aside and let politics be politics and let the church be the church?
The answer should be pretty obvious, considering the political stance of the lawmakers who take their seats in the halls of Congress and the Senate.
All things considered, this is why churches all across this nation are holding prayer meetings and calling on God to help the direction of our country.
I don’t have to name any political party or any political candidate. Let’s just consider the fact that the preemptive statements being made by our candidates should give us “Food for Thought” by themselves.
One party is fighting for religious freedom in our country and another is fighting to limit the authority of the church, both religiously and politically.
I don’t have to mention any political party or candidate, their words, if given any thought at all, should speak for themselves.
To be accused of speaking for one party or the other I’m not doing so at all. I’m just speaking for the issues that concern that are creating real concerns for the church. To accuse me of being political, one would have to take the stance of both candidates and decide if the reasons for the church’s concern falls on one side of the fence or the other. And if that be the case, then the accuser would have to admit that church’s reasons for political concern fall under the category of issues that will affect the religious community, i.e., the church.
Nor can I be considered biased if my concerns involve the issues, namely concerning such things as same-sex-marriage, abortion, religious rights, the right to take a stand for the things we have believed and preached for centuries without being accused of being bigots and/or being arrested for a hate-crime, and so on.
But why should we care?
The truth is, I can’t remember one time in my ministry over the years of my induction into pastoring that I ever preached about homosexuality in any way, shape or form. It wasn’t until the issue began being pushed down the throats, so-to-speak, of the church and said we had to agree with it and that we couldn’t say that the Bible speaks against it.
But why should we care?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.