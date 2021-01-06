We are embarking on a new year with many of the same problems, but there are definitely reasons to keep the faith.
We have vaccines and they can maybe slow the spread of this virus. To be honest, I don’t know what effect, if any, a vaccine has on existing cases, but hopefully we will see a much lower number of new cases arising.
This does not mean it’s time to toss out the face masks or have large gatherings. We still need to be vigilant and heed those precautions because we will not all get vaccinated right away. But we have hope.
The small birds have been enjoying the seeds from the ornamental grasses left standing near the feeders, especially when all the snow came. They are so light the stems barely bend.
We have more birds at our feeders and on the ground this year and they’re going through a lot of birdseed. Larry had to stomp the snow down at the bottom of the feeder post so we could put out the seed for the doves and Juncos, our ground feeders.
Otherwise, the seeds sink into the snow and the birds can’t get to them. When the snow persists, we use a piece of wood or large flat lids on top of the snow for the seed. We definitely need to grow some large sunflowers next year to set on top of the snow.
The large birdseed wreaths at Spring Valley are an easier way to go. I know they’re to be hung, but laid on the snow they’re convenient for the ground feeders. The wreaths can be brought in when the snow is gone and brought out again when needed.
Or, you can get the kids together and make some bird seed cakes either to set out on the snow or to hang in a suet holder. There are easy directions online for making birdseed cakes and I would suggest getting a bag of mixed seed, rather than just sunflower seeds if you decide to make them.
And speaking of bird feeders, it’s important to remember to bring your feeders, including suet, in at night as they are a huge attraction to the bears.
Yes, I know bears hibernate, but not as much as you might think. Bears pushed the 4-by-4-by-12-foot pole (2 feet of which were cemented in the ground) up out of the ground like it was a small stick and took the feeders down into the woods.
So, trust me on this and take your feeders in before dark.
When the holidays are over, save those small blinking outdoor lights. I have it on good authority they will keep the deer away all year and I plan to pick some up when they go on sale this year. We used Milorganite last year and it worked incredibly well, but only for about 6 months. After about the end of August, I guess the deer got used to it or something, because it stopped deterring them. I had put it in old nylon stockings and it didn’t wash out or anything, but apparently it lost its power.
I am saying this because it may not matter what you use if they get accustomed to seeing it or smelling it in your yard. If I can find some more old nylon stockings, we will use the Milorganite again this year.
We may try some small blinking lights first, but not before spring. No use using them if there’s nothing for the deer to eat. We shall see how they work this spring.
Although we are not doing much (any) shopping these days, we may make a trip to see what is on sale. Many times leftover Amaryllis bulbs can be found, along with unsold bulb gardens. An Amaryllis bulb will give you many years of beautiful flowers and is worth the price.
One year, after Easter, Larry bought about a dozen or so bedraggled hyacinths at Weber’s for a dollar apiece. You can still find them, many years later, blooming in our garden. Daffodils (not necessarily paperwhites, though) will transplant outdoors, but tulips are never reliable when planted outside.
Even after Thanksgiving and Christmas cactus bloom this year, they’re attractive houseplants that will reward you with blooms next year and for many years to come. Lowe’s always has a few leftovers this time of year.
When you are finished with your Christmas tree, remove all the tinsel and other synthetic decorations and take the bare tree (fully intact) to the DNR office at 1 Depot St. in Romney. They will relocate it to local dams where the fish can hide in the branches.
We have a place down in the woods where Larry started a refuse pile with a discarded Christmas tree and it has grown considerably through the years. It has tree limbs and leaves and provides shelter for a lot of small animals and even birds. If you have an area away from the house for that, why not consider one.
If you have a generator, take it out, tum it on and allow it to run a bit before you have an emergency and need it. Yep, new year, still nagging. Stay safe. o
