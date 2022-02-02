It’s not very often that you find a job where you can write openly about a walk of shame.
Let me elaborate.
On Wednesday morning, I was in a hurry to get out the door and get to work. Naturally, because I was running a few minutes behind, I get out to my car and realize that I have to scrape the windshield.
Growling every 4-letter expletive my pre-caffeine brain could conjure, I set my coffee mug on the top of the car and began hastily scraping. It wasn’t even 9 a.m. and I was already grouchy. I tossed the scraper into my passenger side, and slowly backed out of my spot, rolling to the end of my driveway.
Now, when I’m on time (which is hardly ever, but bear with me), I can get out of my driveway easy-peasy. There’s no traffic; there is no issue. Of course, when I’m already good and late, everyone and their mother is driving through Romney. Typical.
So I sat and waited for an opening, and when I found one, I gunned it.
I heard a horrible clanking and scraping noise, and I yelped the most unladylike expletive of them all, wondering what in the devil was going on.
Then, it hit me. The coffee mug. The coffee mug was still on the top of my car.
Well, I mean, it wasn’t anymore. Technically, it was now laying on the side of Route 50.
More expletives.
Now, not only was I late, I was going to be REALLY late because I was NOT showing up to work without my coffee fix.
(Ask my coworkers. Pre-coffee Emma is not kind, sweet, gentle Emma. She is Stormcloud Emma. She is Snappy Emma. She is –as my dad would say– Huffy Breath Emma.)
So I turned around quickly in a parking lot and drove back to my house. As I headed toward my driveway, I saw the mug lying sadly next to the curb.
Then I did something I’m not proud of.
I went inside, made another pot of coffee, poured it into my backup mug and drove right by the one lying next to the road. Again.
I did not stop. I did not pass go. I did not pick up my coffee mug off the street.
I arrived at work, grouchy and extra late, and I told my coworkers about my morning misadventure.
“I thought that only happened in Progressive commercials,” said Nick.
“Welcome to adulthood,” added Jim.
I thought about the mug on the side of the road. That certainly was NOT fit for television, nor did I feel in the slightest like an adult.
The entire workday passed. I drove home, and the mug was still there.
I parked my car, and then the REAL walk of shame happened. I walked down Route 50 a little bit and picked up my tattered, dented, still-full mug of lukewarm coffee, and I took it back into the house.
It really was not a proud moment for me.
That was the 2nd time that had happened to me. The 1st time, I was in college, and I was pulling out of a parking lot with a heavy metal mug the size of my head on the top of the car. It flew off, hitting Jacob the Omelet Guy (one of my favorite Roanoke College staff members) in the leg.
I was surprised it didn’t cripple him. He was a good sport, and he teased me about my “attempt at murder” until graduation. I was mortified.
That’s 2 times in 4 years. That has to be some sort of record, right? Either way, I think the lesson here is a very broad one, and a phrase that I’ve been known to utter at least 7 times daily (and no, it’s not even MORE expletives): “It’s always something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.