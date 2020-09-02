We are living in strange and unparalleled days in our country today.
Whether it be within or outside the church of Jesus Christ, love is the buzzword of the day. In the church, we refer to unconditional love. In society, we speak of love, not hate.
However, I am afraid what we are really saying is that we want tolerance, not love. We are living in a world that cries out for tolerance under the guise of the word love.
How can one argue with being a more loving church and a more loving society?
The difference is because love calls for accountability. I have no doubt that my mother loved me. Because of that love, I was taught to always speak truthfully, respectfully and factually.
Not my version of the facts, but the measurable and discernible facts that were backed up by proof. Because she loved me, she demanded in love, that I be held accountable for my actions, words, and deeds.
Because I loved her in return, I honored her desires. Yes, there were consequences for not measuring up to that standard. Yes, she held me accountable for bad choices and disobedience.
Likewise, Jesus called for His disciples to be accountable and God demands no less of us. Jesus said, “If anyone loves me, he will obey my teaching. My Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our home with him. He who does not love me will not obey my teaching. These words you hear are not my own; they belong to my Father who sent me” [John 14:23-24].
Apostle Paul stated it this way, “…it is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres” [1 Corinthians 13:4-7].
Yes, Jesus loved during his time on earth, but he also demanded accountability and reacted as necessary. Often in today’s society, the definition of love is altered to condemn those that demand accountability by making them appear as unloving, uncaring, and compassionless.
However, that is really just a demand for tolerance, which is not the positive image of the term. Used in that context, one cannot be loving and at the same time have expectations of accountability, honesty, decency or honor.
Woe be to those who do call for accountability, for thou shalt be labeled negatively. As a result many within the circle of Christianity have compromised with the world and watered down the love of Christ.
If this trend continues, we as the church and we as a society will fall deeper and deeper into the Vanity Fair of John Bunyan’s “The Pilgrim’s Progress,” a land where anything goes, everything is permissible and no expectations are made.
It is sad that we, the church, those called of Christ to be accountable; who have been given a trust have failed miserably.
Why? Because we do not want to wear the label of being unloving, uncaring, and compassionless.
Thanks Mom, for instilling the truth of love — a love that requires truthfulness, accountability and one that sometimes says the tough things.
Also, thank you for demanding the highest standard of love and not being tolerant of the bare minimum that I may have wanted to skim by with.
Indeed, our Lord expects the same of us.
