Do you ever feel like you don’t know anything?
In a general sense, or even in a more specific one?
That’s sort of how I feel all the time. It’s partially a good thing, because no one likes a know-it-all. I know for me personally, if I’m in a conversation with someone who thinks they know everything, my gut reaction is to punch them directly in the nose.
As far as living here for about a year (I know, time flies when you’re having fun, but that’s a column for next week), I still walk around like I don’t know anything. It’s kind of my brand. If you see me walking around with a semi-confused look on my face, just know that it’s basically permanent.
So that’s why it came as a shock when this weekend, a friend of mine came to visit, and he said he was impressed with how much I knew about this area.
Which, let’s be honest, isn’t much, but I guess I know more than he does.
Score 1 for Emma.
We drove all over the place (and by “we” I mean that HE drove, because he is a man and apparently men feel like less of a man if they’re not driving? I can’t even BEGIN to unpack that, so that’ll also be another column for another time) and I was pointing out stuff along the way, sharing factoids and even navigating.
Me? Navigating? Who’d have ever thought?
I mean, I picked out a hiking spot out near Wardensville and we even drove around there a bit, taking in the sights, stopping by the Lost River Trading Post (being terrified of the creepy stuffed bear that sits in their antique gallery) and generally appreciating the mountains, the charming burgs we drove through and the fall weather.
It was just a sort of surprise to me, that’s all. I can point out what goes on where in Romney and out 50 to Capon Bridge, and while I am certainly not a know-it-all, I know more than I thought I did. I knew enough to show someone around, someone who hadn’t been here before.
Isn’t that weird to think about? When I first moved here, I hyperventilated because I thought I got lost on the way to Slanesville Elementary School. I had to call my mother, and I was late for the school board meeting that night because of my fear of getting lost.
Even though the elementary school is not hard to find AT ALL. I mean, it’s right on the main road for Pete’s sake!
Next week’s column is going to be looking a little deeper at the last year that I’ve spent here, but I figured being labeled a “local yokel” by my city-slicker friend counts as a score for me. One year isn’t a long time, but long enough for me to get comfortable.
And really, isn’t that a good start?
