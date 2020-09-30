“Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus the pioneer and perfecter of our faith, who for the sake of the joy that was set before him endured the cross, disregarding its shame, and has taken his seat at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such hostility against himself from sinners, so that you may not grow weary or lose heart. In your struggle against sin you have not yet resisted to the point of shedding your blood.”
(Hebrews 12:1-4 NRSV)
These verses were a part of my devotional reading this past week. They also occur periodically on All Saints’ Day, the annual festival of the Church when Christians give thanks for all saints, living and dead. The author is writing to encourage a group of Christians who were persecuted –discriminated against, pushed to the margins, threatened, and misrepresented. The author reminds them of the experience of Jesus (persecution and exaltation) to encourage their faith and endurance in the face of such hostility.
No politician is a savior. All of them (and us) have faults. Bill used his power to manipulate a young woman. George W had faulty intelligence/spun intelligence that led to war. Obama’s drones killed many civilians. All of them did good things, by the way. I certainly do not believe that Joe Biden would be a national savior. And a few weeks ago, the scripture above was paraphrased (at best) to substitute our nation’s flag for Jesus.
Part of my calling as a Christian pastor has been to announce that there is no substitute for Jesus, no matter how wonderful that thing or person might be. It is he that is the author and perfecter of faith, he who has been vindicated by God and exalted. It is he who has my adoration and ultimate loyalty. It is also part of my calling as a Christian pastor to announce that all of the kingdoms of this world are temporary and will one day acknowledge Jesus as the King of Kings.
My prayer is that whoever the next president is will help us to “do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with God", as the prophet Micah said.
I already have a savior.
