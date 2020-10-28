I’ve read and heard quite a bit of intense talk about abortion especially as of late. The general election is coming at us fast as is a decision for another Supreme Court justice and both of these stir a lot of talk about abortion, often as a “pro-choice”/”pro-life” debate.
Unfortunately, once an individual is labeled either of these observers seem to think they know all that is needed. If one is “pro-choice” then that person must be “pro-abortion” goes the logic for many. And if one is “pro-life” one is against what they consider the “murder of babies” so some would say. To make it graphic some “pro-lifers” present their argument as though many of the abortions are “late term” and that is what people need to see. So they present pictures of alleged late-term abortions.
I honestly don’t know whether they are or not as what can be created with modern technology can be very realistic without being real. Some people can actually create a human face that does not exist, but is totally fabricated.
Moreover, I question who actually has taken these “pictures.” Where did they come from? Especially when our national intelligence experts say that division by disinformation is a primary tactic against our country.
Actually, it doesn’t really matter when an abortion is done, it is always “murdering babies” — So goes the argument. Therefore, for people of real faith, abortion is always wrong. Just plain wrong.
Let’s suspend the abortion question to consider the other end of life, not being born, but dying.
As a pastor I had the experience on multiple occasions to join with family and physicians in the decision to disconnect life-support from an individual, thereby ending his or her life. These were individuals who had no recognized hope of getting better, let alone well. They may have or have not left advance directives.
If you have been present at such bedside you know how terribly difficult it can be to decide. And the patient doesn’t die as quickly as you would “flip the switch.”
Did we “murder” these people? They could have continued on life-support for weeks, months, even years. Some might have said these people “weren’t really living” or that “they were gone a long time ago.”
You might say “They wouldn’t want to live that way” or even “I wouldn’t want to live that way.”
To push it further is it is ever “right” to discontinue support? Where does one draw the line? How dead does one have to be to “pull the plug” (not quite as emotionally charged as “murdering babies,” but still an ethical dilemma. Comatose with no recovery in sight? Brain dead? Would it be right to “do it” sooner so not to devastate the family financially?
Suppose ACA is eliminated, would that make any difference? What do the terms “pro-life” and “pro-choice” mean at this end of life?
Don’t forget, if someone had slipped into the room the night before and disconnected the life support, a crime would have been committed regardless of why they did it.
If one can be in a vegetative state at the end of life is he or she less human than a badly deformed fetus? Remember, in this argument, one cannot simply say the person has to choose for herself or himself. Or can they?
I have no black-or-white answers for these questions and issues that I raise. And there are many more. If you can draw a line of demarcation in these instances you can make it as simple as “You were going 26 in a 25 mph zone. Here’s your ticket.”
Single-issue politics is just too simplistic — at least for me — because there are other issues besides abortion or any other subject that are life-and-death for someone. Immigration is life-and-death for some. Accessible health care is life-and-death for many. I think it would help to appreciate the complexity and difficulty if we would decide to use better language that requires and facilitates conversation with each other.
If you read all of this, I’m impressed. I simply want to encourage us to think deeply about what real people face. I have compassion for those for whom such difficult and painful decisions are a present reality, perhaps even someone reading this.
Be well, stay safe, and be gentle with yourself. May God’s peace be upon us all.
