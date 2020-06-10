We have a lot of ladies blooming in the garden now.
Nelly Moser is always the first clematis to bloom. This year her lovely large mauve and white flowers are an especially welcome sight because we thought she was a goner after last year.
Jackmanii will be next. One morning we’ll look out and he will have burst into bright purple flowers fully covering the trellis. We lost one clematis but the rest are thriving.
The Stella d’Oro daylily has been blooming and the dark purple Bela Lugosi has buds, as does Moses Fire. We haven’t seen any daylilies for two years so it’s exciting to become reacquainted.
The Marble Riding Hood (Penstemon) is blooming as are Cherries Jubilee and Solar Flare, both Baptisia. Most of our perennials have come back, but Whitewater (Veronica), the bleeding hearts (Dicentra) and Flamenco, the red-hot poker (Kniphofia) are no shows.
Star Woman, a dark blue iris with a white star center, was lovely this year as was my favorite, Thornbird. Tightwad, the crepe myrtle is growing well. Sarah Bernhardt is the last to bloom and she is my favorite Peony, but Festiva Maxima is also lovely.
Honorine Jobert and September Charm, the Japanese Anemones, are both up and doing well, but will have no blooms til early fall. We have 2 “Hello Yellow” plants. One is a blackberry lily (Belamcanda) and one is a butterfly weed (Asclepias).
It’s funny because normally they have orange flowers, but both of these have bright yellow blooms. All of the Hellebores are still blooming and Dark and Handsome and Penny’s Pink are both still colorful.
Whether it’s due to the cooler nights or lots of rain, the rose campion (Lychnis coronaria) has decided to grow more than two inches tall. They are planted in two separate gardens. One has plants in their 2nd year and the other has plants in their 4th year and everyone has languished until this spring.
Now they’re all over 2 feet tall and red is showing on the buds. We first saw the plants several years ago at Seneca Rocks. There is a historical house associated with the museum and in the garden the rose campions were well over 3 feet tall and covered with gorgeous red flowers.
We purchased a small one that was for sale and it took me a while to find more of them. They were one plant the deer never touched, but they never grew much until now. But you know what? It doesn’t matter. They are all tall with lots of buds and you know what they say about gift horses.
I know they’re looking ugly, but continue to allow your daffodil leaves to die on their own. They are nourishing the bulb for next year, so bear with them a bit more. Same goes for the naked lady (Lycoris squamigera) foliage.
Your pruning should be finished for your early-blooming shrubs. After the rhododendrons and azaleas are done, you can prune them also. That will promote new growth and allow new buds to set for next year. If you haven’t done your lilac or forsythia, don’t delay as both will begin next year’s flowers soon, also.
Canna lilies have always been one of our favorite summer bulbs. We have an old stump that rotted inside and after cleaning out most of it, we added some potting soil and planted some canna lilies in it.
When we planted them in containers, we would do it early and just take them in if a cold night was in the forecast, but in the stump, we had to wait to do it now. They’re tall and full and we never have to worry about them getting top heavy and toppling over.
They also hold the moisture better than in a container. Good use of what was otherwise an eyesore. If you have one that’s not soft and mushy inside, just drill out the center, clean it out and add some soil. If you don’t want to go to all that trouble, just plant some morning glory seeds or some sweet potato vines in it or around the base and let them spread.
This is also a good idea if the wind took out or broke off a tree you haven’t gotten around to cutting it down. Covering it with vines will make it look much better.
When your early-blooming annuals fade, replace them with some heavy duty sun loving annuals like Portulaca, Celosia, Nicotiana or Impatiens. They’ll get you through the summer and well into fall.
Remember, choosing bedding or container plants at the nursery means looking for short, sturdy, well proportioned plants with no roots protruding out the bottom.
Long stretched out stems means it’s been reaching for the sun and you’ll need to snip it back to give it a good start in your garden. Smaller is better here.
Continue watering and deadheading when the flowers fade. This will promote more blooms throughout the season. And, although they’re not normally thought of as cut flowers, marigolds can be attractive in a small vase. They’re long lasting and easy for kids to pick.
As you can see, plants can have a variety of unusual names. While Hello Yellow makes perfect sense, Tightwad does not make any sense at all.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
