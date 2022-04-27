An adjective is defined as a word or phrase naming an attribute, added to or grammatically related to a noun to modify or describe it.
For instance we can talk about a rose but if we want our listeners or our readers to get the essence of that rose we would likely throw in a few adjectives to describe it, such as “a deep red rose issued with the dots of a fresh morning dew.”
The adjectives describe the rose and give us a more vivid picture of what it looks like.
We even use adjectives to describe God to the best of our ability. The Bible uses adjectives to give us a description of His characteristics like, Holy God, Omnipotent God (all powerful), Omnipresent God (able to be everywhere at once) or Omniscient God (all knowing).
I particularly like to use the adjective Infinite God, which defines Him as limitless or endless, impossible to measure or calculate. We talk about the infinite mercy of God meaning that His mercy is to great to measure or calculate. Likewise we speak of “the infinite wisdom of God.”
On the other hand, we use the term “finite” (the opposite of infinite) to describe our limited abilities. There are things that happen in our everyday lives that challenge our finite wisdom and understanding.
In other words, these things create questions that can likely be answered only in eternity or with God’s infinite wisdom. One would have to be able to discern the divine will and plan of God. In order to do this we would have to be able to tap into the omniscient characteristic of God.
I have been asked before, “Why does God allow some women to bear children when He knows they will only be abusive to them, that they will harm them or neglect them while other women want desperately want to be a mother and will treat them with tender loving care and compassion but can’t give birth to a baby for whatever reason?”
I have preached the funeral of an infant who never even reached the status of being a toddler. One who lived just long enough for the parents to know the feeling of holding that child, knowing the smell of the baby’s breath, watching the child’s first smile, experiencing the touch of his tiny fingers on their face and knowing the feel of his tiny, soft baby skin and grasping for an answer as they question me, “Pastor, why did God give him to us for such a short time only to take him away from us so soon?”
I’ve preached the service of a stillborn, which prompted the question from young parents who wanted an answer to “why does God create a child to live in the mother’s womb for only few months, be stillborn and have no chance at life?”
Charles Tindley wrote an old hymn that we used to sing in church when I was growing up, “We’ll Understand it Better By and By.” One of the best answers I have heard to the question “Why does God give us children to live for only a few days or few months?” came from the Rev. John Piper, who said, “ God does not create a child to live for only a few days, He creates a child a to live for eternity.”
That means a child who dies for any reason and leaves a mom and dad heartbroken will be in heaven waiting for you when you get there. There are so many questions that we, in our finite minds, will never find an acceptable answer to, but God in His infinite wisdom will one day make all things known to us.
I’ve heard a number of folks say that when they get to heaven they have various questions they are going to ask Jesus, but I seriously doubt it. For once we get there our questions from here won’t really matter any longer and besides our minds will be renewed and we will know many things so that we won’t have to ask. All a part of the infinite wonders of heaven.
