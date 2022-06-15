This year, Mother Nature has kept me and our garden guessing 99% of the time.
The iris had a nice showing, but not as proliferate as other years, whereas the peonies outdid themselves. They had lots of blooms, but the rains and wind took them away quickly.
We did some transplanting and planted a lot of new primroses, but nothing else because the weather was so unpredictable. Hopefully the summer will be a bit more normal, but honestly, sometimes I wonder just exactly what constitutes normal these days.
Although there are many ornamental grasses and some beautiful shrubs growing in our gardens, we grow primarily flowers for cutting. I have found the ornamental grasses with vertical or horizontal stripes to be excellent partners in a vase with tall flowers, especially iris, although they looked good in with the peonies also. The different shapes add another dimension to a bouquet in the vase.
Don’t be afraid to mix and match colors just as you do in the garden and don’t be afraid to try cutting different plants. Obviously some, like daylilies, have a very short vase life, but they come in so many interesting colors that daylilies make a delightful short-time centerpiece for a dinner party.
For the 1st time this year, I cut a short sprig of mock orange (Philadelphus) and put it in water with a couple lily of the valley (Convallaria majalis) leaves to back it up. It lasted nearly 2 weeks and a couple closed buds opened. A very nice surprise.
When you cut flowers, always strip the leaves off. If leaves sit in the water, it will become cloudy with bacteria. After you put the water in the vase, add a small amount of lemon lime soda (not diet) to the water. The sugar nourishes the plant and the acid keeps the bacteria at bay.
Add some soda every time you change the water. I buy a large bottle of generic lemon lime soda and sometimes in winter, I keep it for months because the fizz doesn’t matter. It’s a lot cheaper than buying the commercial products for cut flowers.
One last note about cut flowers — well, about the vase actually. Denture tablets are wonderful for cleaning dirty vases. They’re a lot quicker and much easier than trying to clean them with a brush or cloth. I always buy the generic brand.
I saw some posts online last week regarding hummingbirds and I thought I’d pass on what works for us. A few years back, I got rid of all the large feeders because they were difficult to clean and it’s important for the feeders to be clean so the birds don’t get sick from the bacteria that can grow in them.
I found some feeders that were flat with a single metal hanger and believe me, they are much easier to clean. They’re not as large and need filled every day, but that’s good.
One cup of granulated sugar to 4 cups of water is a good mix for the feeder and you can make a batch and keep it in the refrigerator. Never add any food coloring as it has been found to cause fatalities in some hummers.
If you have a problem with ants, a simple easy way to keep them away is to put petroleum jelly on the metal hanger.
I have not bought outdoor hanging baskets for a couple years, but this year I saw a Boston fern I couldn’t resist for our porch. They make such a beautiful addition to an otherwise dull shady porch or patio area and do so with very little help from us.
They will tolerate some direct sun in the morning, but not in the afternoon and they need watered regularly, sometimes twice a day, on very hot summer days.
As far as fertilizer goes, only use it every 4 to 6 weeks and always mix it half strength. Find a fertilizer with a high nitrogen (N) and potassium (K) content, the 1st and last numbers on the fertilizer container. The center number is phosphorus (P).
We will probably find a couple Calibrachoa hanging baskets for the deck, too. They love full sun, but don’t let them dry out during those ridiculously hot days we can get during the summer. That being said, they are not comfortable in soggy soil, so keep an eye on them and don’t overwater. Fertilize them once a month with a fertilizer with a high middle (P) number to promote flowers.
If all that fertilizer information is confusing, this will make it easy. There are always 3 numbers on the fertilizer package and always in the same order (see above). Nitrogen is primarily for foliage and potassium is good for promoting flowers.
As many of you know, Larry and I, along with many other folks, have started a Friends of the Library group and I am happy to say we are moving along with our plans to raise some money for our Romney library. We will have a table outside the library with raffle tickets for local merchant gift certificates and a beautiful hand quilted flag Aug. 5- 7 during the Peach Festival. Stop and say hello and see how you can help.
