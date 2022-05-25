I told a friend recently, “We Savages are now avid theatergoers.” She chuckled, but I was serious. We all love attending live, local theater. Our goal is to see at least 1 new musical or play each month. So far, we’ve been successful with achieving that goal, all within an hour’s drive from our home.
We’ve even seen 2 great performances right here in Hampshire County. Last summer, we enjoyed The West Virginia Vintage Theater Company’s version of “Twelfth Night” at The River House in Capon Bridge. Shakespeare on the banks of the Cacapon River proved to be a midsummer night’s dream.
Then, a few weekends ago, we were blown away by Hampshire High School’s talented theater department as they presented “The Trial of the Wicked Witch: The Musical.” We may not be Siskel and Ebert, but the Savage critics give that charming production 5 thumbs up. It proved to be an incredibly fun bonus theater outing.
You see, originally, I hadn’t planned on counting Hampshire High School’s production as our May play and had bought tickets to see “Mamma Mia” at the Apollo Civic Theater. When my husband joked, “we should dress up to see a performance at the Apollo,” he wasn’t necessarily wrong. However, dressing for a Sunday matinee in Martinsburg is slightly different than dressing for a night at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem.
Either way, the performers were dressed to the nines in their best ABBA-inspired satin and sequin jumpsuits. We dug those dancing queens. I was so happy we took a chance on that play. You know you’ve been moved by the theater when your entire family and your Alexa continue to sing 1970s Swedish pop music a week after seeing a musical.
Our youngest daughter even found a way to include it on a math assignment. On a creative end of the year activity that taught students to tabulate data, our daughter looked at her calculations and, as a pretend doctor, predicted that her patient would turn into a zombie. Then she prescribed, “to make this as painless as possible I’d recommend listening to ABBA.”
When her teacher inquired which song would help ease the pain of becoming zombified, our daughter didn’t think twice before suggesting that “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme a man after midnight” was an obvious choice. I guess by then, it would’ve been too late for an “S.O.S.”
A remarkable thing about being a local theatergoer is that it doesn’t take a lot of “Money, Money, Money” to have a memorable theater experience. Each time we see a play or musical, we feel inspired and just a little bit lighter.
Well, not so much after “The Christmas Carol.” Those 3 spirits were scary. At least Scrooge felt inspired to change his ways, even if we didn’t walk away with a catchy earworm haunting our thoughts for a week.
As recently, self-proclaimed avid local theatergoers, we’re looking forward to whatever monthly thespian pursuits come our way. And, when a local production catches my eye, I’m confident our Savages will jump at the chance when I say, “here we go again.” When it comes to live theater, more often than not, we find Savages asking, “My, my, how can we resist you?”
