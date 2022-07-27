Over the past few weeks, I’ve felt like we’re living out the lyrics to Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again.”
When I planned summer excursions for our family during the spring, I thought I had them amply spaced apart. Yet, one thing I’ve learned repeatedly during this Savage life is that rarely do the things I plan work out exactly the way I planned them.
I can’t seem to avoid the opportunity to practice the art of flexibility.
As it turned out, our 1st summer weekend trip had to be pushed back a week due to a Covid-positive Savage’s need to stay home. Thus, instead of having a week in between, we traveled several hours from home for overnight trips on 2 consecutive weekends.
Then, following the 2nd of those trips, we left the very next Sunday for a Savage family beach vacation. Sadly, after a good bit of debate, we did so minus a Savage whose own Covid-positive test forced her to stay back and isolate at home.
Two days later, she called to report a negative swab. I listened to her disappointed understanding and looked into the pleading faces of her cousins, siblings, aunts, uncles, and Grandmommy. It wasn’t a hard decision to hop back into the car and drive home to get our daughter.
After a 15-hour round trip, all 17 Savages were finally together, and everything was right with the world.
Thinking our oldest daughter would miss the beach entirely, I had planned a weekend on Virginia’s Eastern Shore after what we thought would be the end of her quarantine. The summer isn’t complete without our annual trip to the 757.
Since she could join us in Nags Head, we altered that trip as well and drove through Virginia Beach, past our old house, and across the Chesapeake Bay to Chincoteague, where we visited my husband’s extended family before returning to the 304.
We’ve been in the car together a lot lately.
“On the road again,” like a band of Savages, we went down the highway. We weren’t always the best of friends, with each person insisting the world keep turning their way. All that togetherness in the car can make it challenging to be on the road again.
Instructions and complaints from the Savage backseat can be plentiful. Constant feedback about the car’s climate control led to my husband declaring, “Next time, everyone’s bringing a sweater.”
Continual requests to change the radio station after every song resulted in me downloading an 18-hour audiobook and reminding anyone who didn’t want to listen that they owned Air Pods for both ears.
Then there’s the “What do you mean you have to pee? We just stopped.” Also, although I find it helpful to give driving advice to my husband regarding his speed, his position in the lane, and how he approaches curves, for some reason, he doesn’t perceive that advice as useful.
Well, it’s as helpful as the imaginary brake on my side of the car or when I point to the navigation system and offer, “You just missed the exit.”
Apparently, all that rerouting is just par for the course when the Savages plan a road trip. Whether it’s how we planned it or not, after 3 consecutive weeks of long car rides with a band of Savages, I can wait to get on the road again.
