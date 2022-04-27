Among older people who have been hospitalized for a heart attack, severe financial strain — having too little money each month to make ends meet — is associated with a 60% higher risk of dying within six months after hospital discharge, according to a Yale University study.
“We found that severe financial strain was associated with increased risk of mortality. It’s a call to the clinical world that we need to pay attention to patients’ financial status,” said study author Alexandra Hajduk.
Of the patients in the study who reported having more than enough money to pay the bills, 7.2% died within six months of leaving the hospital. Of those who reported having “just enough” money to make ends meet, 9% died within six months. Of those who reported having too little money, 16.8% died within six months.
Counts
9: Percentage of Americans who say they have no friends or family to turn to in times of need
Source: OECD Better Life Initiative
Doc Talk
Fasciculation: muscle twitch
Phobia of the Week
Erythrophobia: fear of blushing
Food for Thought
Brominated vegetable oil is a food additive sometimes used to keep citrus flavoring from separating out in sodas and other beverages. It’s banned in some countries, but not the U.S. Health concerns about BVO revolve around one its ingredients, bromine, which can irritate the skin and mucous membranes of the nose, mouth, lungs and stomach. Long-term exposure may cause neurological symptoms like headaches and memory loss. Bromine is also used in insecticides, dyes, agricultural chemicals and flame retardants.
Medical History
This week in 1966, chemist James M. Schlatter applied for a patent for “peptide sweetening Agents,” which would eventually result in the marketing of aspartame under the brand name NutraSweet. Schlatter made his discovery accidentally. To pick up a piece of paper, he had licked his finger, tasting an unexpectedly sweet trace of a substance that had, he realized, earlier splashed onto the outside of a flask he had handled. The taste derived from L-aspartyl-L-phenylalanine methyl ester, a dipeptide of amino acids that is 200 times sweeter than sucrose or table sugar.
