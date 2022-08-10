There are scriptures that enlighten us as to just how we can know the depths of a person. There are scriptures that help us to understand what he or she is like or what his or her nature, desires, intentions and so forth are all about.
Proverbs 23:7 tells us, “A man is whatever he (or she) focuses his (or her) time thinking about.”
Psalm 23:7 reiterates the same idea. “A good man out of the good[ness] of his heart brings forth good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings forth evil. For out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.”
Pittacus of Mytilene (650-570 B.C.), who was a statesman and sage, known as one of the “Seven Wise Men” of ancient Greece said, “The measure of a man is what he does with power.”
All things considered, therefore, lets us know that a person’s actions, behavior, decisions and even who he or she seeks counsel from speaks highly of that individual.
“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful, but his delight is in the law of the Lord and His law he meditates day and night.” (Psalm 1:1)
Power can be a wonderful thing for those who know how to use it. It can find ways to do great things for people or it can find ways to cause great harm to people.
In other words, a person who is put in a position of power can determine whether he or she will help, or hurt others who are subject to his or her leadership.
Whether it be a politician or preacher, an administrator or an overseer, a lot can be determined by how that individual thinks in his or her heart.
There is a pattern, according to the scriptures, that helps us determine what a person spends his or her time thinking about.
A person who is in a leadership position, however, is held to a higher standard and will be accountable to more than one who is not. Simply put, a person in leadership merits more influence on others and can affect others in more ways.
The pattern is spelled out letting us know how we can see what it is that affects a person’s decisions.
“As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” Thoughts that are first conceived in the mind, if given enough of our time, thought and focus eventually become thoughts or desires of the heart.
If we desire something enough and we spend enough time thinking about it we can convince ourselves that we no longer simply want whatever it is, but we convince ourselves that we actually need it.
“Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19-21). According to a comment found on the Internet concerning this scripture, “A person’s time, attention, actions and energy will be focused on whatever they value above all else. For the Pharisees, they valued man’s opinion and money above God.”
It’s not just the Pharisees who put a lot of value on man’s opinion and on money. Look around today and it’s easy to see countless individuals focus on the love of money.
There’s nothing wrong with having money. This scripture is often misquoted. It doesn’t say that money is the root of all evil. It states that “the love of money is the root of all evil.”
It’s when a person gives his or her attention to loving and wanting money to where he or she allows it to determine their behavior — even to the point that they are willing to steal or manipulate ways of gaining more and more money even though it may cause serious hurt others.
And so, if given enough attention, thoughts become wants, wants become desires, desires convince us that our wants are really needs and such determines our actions and behavior.
It’s sad when we see individuals, especially those in leadership positions, who are ruled by their own selfish desires. If we are called to leadership positions we are to work for the good of those who are subject to our leadership.
But it’s not just leaders who must give consideration to those things that influence our decisions because our decisions influence our actions which in turn affect a number of others.
All things considered, the Bible doesn’t only give us direction as to how we can make heaven our home. It also teaches us how we can live our lives while we are on this pilgrimage.
It gives us insights into how we can better know others and even how we can better know ourselves as well as how we can discipline ourselves to live our lives better so that we can have a more effective impact on others.
