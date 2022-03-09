Caged mice provided with a running wheel will partake for hours on end, enough to perhaps run a marathon every few days (26.1 miles), which is quite an accomplishment given their tiny legs. All that running keeps them fit, physically and cognitively, boosting blood flow to the brain, growing more neurons and improving navigation skills and memory.
And when scientists transfuse well-exercised mouse blood into a sedentary rodent, the latter gets the same brain boost.
Researchers have identified a single protein that seems to drive the cognitive benefits of regular exercise. It’s called clusterin. They think that, besides making mice brainier (and maybe humans, too), clusterin might have anti-inflammatory properties that could be used for treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.
No (Birth) Place Like Home
In the most recent data available, there were 45,646 home births in 2020, an increase of 19% over 2019
Body of Knowledge
The human body sheds approximately 200 million skin cells per hour. These discarded cells may actually decrease air pollution.
When shed, the skin cells take with them skin oils, such as cholesterol and squalene.
Studies have shown that squalene can reduce levels of ozone, a harmful pollutant that can irritate your eyes, nose and throat and exacerbate asthma symptoms. In fact, the squalene in settled dust containing skin cells can reduce ozone in indoor spaces, reducing indoor pollution levels by up to 15%.
Get Me That, Stat!
Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the United States, but mortality rates have been dropping since the 1960s (though not evenly across the country). A new report might cause one’s heart to skip a beat: From 2000 to 2011, the CDC says the age-adjusted heart disease death rate declined 4% per year but only 1% per year from 2011 to 2019.
Areas with least improvement over the last decade were primarily in the Midwest and South. So, while death rates fell 14% over the last decade in New York, they actually climbed 6% in Arkansas.
Counts
8 in 10: At least 80% of adults in the U.S. made a doctor visit in the past year.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Doc Talk
Gustatory rhinitis: a runny nose caused by eating spicy food
Phobia of the Week
Obesophobia: fear of gaining weight
Best Medicine
The worst time to have a heart attack is during a game of charades.
Self-Exam
Q: What percentage of humans have green eyes?
a) 2%
b) 5%
c) 10%
d) 13%
A: 2%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.