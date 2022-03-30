There are 2 basic rules you need to follow for low-maintenance plants.
First of all, they must be comfortable in their spot. If the plant requires full sun and you put it in the shade, you’re always going to be fighting to keep it alive. So know your site conditions.
Secondly, give plants a reasonable amount of attention the 1st year in order for them to become established. Oh, there are some that may do well just planted and ignored, but even the most reliable ones will benefit from a little extra TLC the 1st year they’re planted.
With the right conditions and some care the 1st year, you’ll be amazed at how well they’ll do with very little help from you. It’s really a small price to pay for many years of enjoyment.
Common yarrow (Achillea) is a plant that will tolerate dry basic soil, but it does need full sun. In fact, if you give it too much water or the soil is too rich, it will get tall and floppy — not an attractive sight in the garden.
Plants will flower in June and if sheared off after that first flowering, you’ll get an encore bloom in late summer and early fall. Divide it about every 3 or 4 years so it doesn’t die out in the middle.
It’s a real no-fuss plant. Yarrow comes in just about any color of the rainbow except blue, but my favorite is Achillea filipendulina “Coronation Gold.” There are many other yellows and pinks, but this one has been very reliable for us. Plus it makes a nice cut flower and dries beautifully. In the fall, trim it back to about 4 inches.
Sea thrift (Armeria) is not a real common plant but we had several in our rock garden for many years and they were attractive and took very little effort to maintain. They grow in small tight mounds resembling a tuft of grass and the flower stems stand up like little lollipops.
They do best in full sun, have nice flowers in red, pink, white or lilac from spring to early summer and although they look a bit vulnerable, they’re really tough.
Buy them in 4-inch containers, plant about 6 inches apart and no deeper than they were in the pot. You can mulch around them, but not on the top. If you cut the whole plant down to a few inches of growth after the 1st bloom, they’ll rebloom for you.
Creeping thyme (Thymus vulgaris) has a fragrance that’s familiar to cooks everywhere. It’s an easy-to-grow, 6-inch-tall, drought-tolerant herb that likes full sun. It isn’t very invasive either.
It’s best used in a place where it can grow in and around stones such as on your patio, walkway or rock garden where it will fill the air with its lovely scent. It gets a small flower but the foliage is its best quality and you can even walk on it without killing it.
When planning for shrubs and trees, don’t make the common landscaping mistake of planting them too close to the drive or walkway, or to each other. Since most trees and shrubs are purchased when they’re small, it’s a big temptation to plant them close together, forgetting about their mature size.
It makes the garden look more finished and complete if the plants are closer together, but that doesn’t last long. It’s also a problem when planting perennials, but they’re usually easier to dig out, not to mention less expensive to replace, than a tree or shrub.
Always plant any trees or large shrubs at least 6 feet away from sidewalks and concrete pools so growing roots don’t crack the concrete. Planting too close to the walk also means that you’ll be forever trimming it on one side.
Mature height is also important especially near the house and never plant fruit or nut trees near structures where falling fruit or nuts can cause damage to the roof.
Planting in the correct place will greatly reduce pruning and other maintenance. So, always read the plant label to see how wide the spread is and how tall it will get and then follow the planting guidelines.
Witch hazel (Hamamelis) is a fairly maintenance-free shrub with fragrant blooms in early spring, great leaf color in fall and few pest or disease problems. It likes full sun and slightly acidic soil much like you’d provide for azaleas or hollies.
There are many hybrids, but look for one growing on its own rootstalk as they tend to be hardier than those that are grafted. Or possibly you have a friend that would give you a start from theirs.
Growing plants under trees can be tricky. Plants with deep roots will interfere with tree roots and if they’re too tall they may inhibit tree growth.
So, keeping that in mind, here are a few that will be good neighbors to your trees and won’t need much attention from you. They’ll all grow well in shade, don’t have any unusual water or soil requirements, will spread to cover bare areas and they all flower.
Periwinkle (Vinca minor) makes an attractive carpet under trees, especially now when those blue flowers are blooming. Hostas, deer candy that they are, will work nicely under a tree, even covering bare spots caused by out-of-ground roots.
Hellebores, or Lenten roses (Helleborus orientalis), not only provide evergreen foliage, they also have wonderful winter flowers.
Lilies-of-the-valley (Convallaria majalis) have broad leaves and lovely fragrant white flowers in spring. But remember, every part of the lily-of-the-valley plant is poisonous, so keep them away from children and pets.
Plumbago or leadwort (Ceratostigma plumbaginoides) has small blue flowers from midsummer through frost and dark green leaves that turn red in the fall.
