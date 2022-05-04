As my friend and colleague in ministry, Roy Knight, wrote last week, Easter is a season and not merely a single Sunday.
In churches who follow the lectionary, we spend the season of Easter reading Gospel texts about Jesus’ post-resurrection appearances and stories of the early church from Acts, may of which illustrate the need for Easter as a season and not a single event.
This past Sunday, my congregation read about 2 major turning points in the formation of the early church. From the 9th chapter of Acts, the conversion of Saul, who began the passage “breathing threats and murder against the disciples of the Lord” and ended the passage proclaiming “[Jesus] is the Son of God.”
In our Bible Study group, we considered not only the significant transformation that occurred in Saul as he transitioned from persecutor to proclaimer, but also in Ananias, the disciple in Damascus who was sent by God to heal Saul’s blindness and baptize him.
We marveled at Ananias’ trust in God, that he would willingly seek out a man who had come to the city to arrest Ananias and other members of the early Christian community. How many of us could truly be willing to do the same?
How many of us are willing to risk our own freedom and even lives to answer God’s call to love our enemies? Ananias not only went to find Saul, but also acted as God’s instrument in restoring Saul’s vision.
Often, when we tell this story, we focus on Saul’s transformation, but we neglect the trust shown by Ananias that enabled Saul’s change from persecutor to proclaimer of the Gospel.
Often, whether we find ourselves in the position of Saul, needing to make a change, or in the position of Ananias, needing to help another change, we resist and act more like the disciples in this past Sunday’s Gospel text from the 21st chapter of John — Simon Peter, Thomas, Nathanael, the sons of Zebedee, and 2 other disciples.
They have already had 2 encounters with the risen Christ, and yet here they are, back in Galilee, right where they were when Jesus first found them.
Back in the boat, as if nothing at all has happened. Back in the boat as if they had not just experienced the trauma of the crucifixion. Back in the boat as if Peter’s 3 denials of Jesus were the truth.
Back in the boat as if they had not encountered the risen Christ in the upper room. Back in the boat, as if they had forgotten everything Jesus had taught them. Back in the boat, as if nothing at all had happened.
They have retreated to the familiar, back to what they knew because we humans do not want to change. We want to forget. We say we want to move on, but most of the time we mean we want to move back, to pretend nothing has happened.
Thankfully, even now, we have Christ calling to us, reminding us.
Three times Peter denied Jesus. Three times Jesus asked Peter, “Do you love me?” Three times, Peter tells Jesus “Yes.” Three times Jesus tells Peter to show it.
Jesus tells Peter to feed and tend the sheep, to finish the transformation from fisherman to fisher-of-men that Jesus began working in Peter next to the same water all that time ago.
Jesus does not give up on Peter. Jesus does not give up on Saul. Even when Jesus does not appear to us himself, God sends help as God sent Ananias to Saul.
Friends, I beg of you, do just strive to be like Peter or Saul, waiting for God to call you back, but watch for your moments to be Ananias, restoring sight to your enemies that they may become your friends.
