Recently, our oldest daughter convinced every Savage to take the 16 Personalities Test online. She had taken it in a psychology class and thought it would be helpful if we knew our personality types. The results showed the Savage family consists of 1 Advocate, 1 Mediator, 2 Protagonists and 1 Campaigner.
According to our tests, we are a family of Diplomats. The website explained that Diplomats love helping and giving support to others. The intuitive and feeling personality traits are dominant for each of us. The other 2 measured traits explain the variety in our personalities.
My husband, our oldest daughter, and I were all labeled extroverts. My husband and daughter had very high percentages of extroversion. Yet, I was barely over 50%. Our daughter shared her surprise at my result: “I thought you’d be more extroverted than that.”
I explained when I was her age and took this test by hand, I was. However, as I’ve aged, people have worn me down. With the understanding of a true Diplomat, our daughter responded, “I can see that.”
Our son and youngest daughter were labeled introverts. I didn’t find those results particularly shocking. Our son was close to 50-50 and admitted thinking of himself as more of an extrovert. I was reminded of when he was very little, and we’d introduce him to a new person. He’d cower behind my legs and loudly object, “Shy.”
When I was a girl, my dad would instruct me when meeting someone new to look them in the eye, smile, say “hi” and ask how they were. Stranger danger must not have been invented yet for little girls growing up in the 1970s. I’m sure those life lessons played a big part in the “E” at the front of my personality type. After all, fittingly, my personality is Savage Campaigner.
My husband and oldest daughter were both labeled Protagonists. This personality fits our girl perfectly. A few weeks prior, she shared how upsetting it was when someone she met referred to her as her little brother’s sister. Living in the shadow of his big sister’s reputation his entire life, our son wryly asked, “How did that make you feel?”
She answered, “I didn’t like it at all. I’m used to being the main character in this story.” Always the Savage Mediator, our son attempted to smooth over his sister’s distress by offering words of encouragement and advice on how to survive the Savage Sibling Comparison. It probably isn’t a coincidence that the test results for those with a Mediator personality explain they can “feel adrift in a world that doesn’t always seem to appreciate the traits that make them unique.”
Speaking of unique personalities, our youngest daughter’s results indicated she was an Advocate. Advocates are “possibly the rarest personality type of all.” They tend to approach life with deep thoughtfulness and imagination. “Their quiet, principled version of humanism guides them in all things.”
Nothing better describes our youngest Savage. Last school year, she was granted the “Thomas Jefferson Award” in social studies for being a quiet but insightful leader. When I praised her accomplishment, our middle schooler’s only response was, “I wish it were named after someone besides Thomas Jefferson.” She considers him a bigot and loathes him. “All MEN are created equal” doesn’t sit well for a girl who, on an end-of-the-year school paper, wrote feminism and equal rights for marginalized people as what she wanted to learn more about in the future.
Our oldest daughter was right. Taking the 16 Personalities test was fun and enlightening. Some of the results were surprising, like calling my husband organized. However, mostly, our tests confirmed something I always suspected. We are one Savage family with multiple personalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.