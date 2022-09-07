Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

Recently, our oldest daughter convinced every Savage to take the 16 Personalities Test online. She had taken it in a psychology class and thought it would be helpful if we knew our personality types. The results showed the Savage family consists of 1 Advocate, 1 Mediator, 2 Protagonists and 1 Campaigner. 

According to our tests, we are a family of Diplomats. The website explained that Diplomats love helping and giving support to others. The intuitive and feeling personality traits are dominant for each of us. The other 2 measured traits explain the variety in our personalities.

