Last Sunday we gathered to celebrate Easter Sunday, ending with a procession to the cross outside. There we decorated the cross with flowers.
Adorned with the various fresh-cut flowers, the cross stood as a visual reminder that we do indeed serve a risen, living savior. And if that is not enough for an Amen chorus to burst forth, we also affirmed that we will be with Him eternally. Pretty exciting thought, don’t ya think?
What a presence, what a statement we made on Sunday past.
From this exciting high of Easter morning, we find ourselves this week looking at the rest of the Easter message that John records in Chapter 20. We left last week with Mary Magdalene going to the disciples and saying, “I’ve seen the Lord.” and then, giving them the message he asked her to deliver.
You recall he had asked her to tell them, “I’m going to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.”
How do they respond to the news that Jesus had risen from the dead.? Were they as excited as Mary when she shared with them the news?
They were not. John tells us they were still behind closed doors, afraid of the Jewish authorities It was not until He appeared among them later Easter Day evening and said, “Peace be with you” that their unbelief turned into belief.
He could have said, “Don’t worry about your safety. I won’t let the authorities harm you.” Or “Why didn’t you believe the women when they came this morning?” No, He gave them the assurance they needed to hear: His peace, the inner assurance that they were connected to something much larger than what the world has to offer or try to overcome. It is so large that the fears and tribulations of the world will never be able to overcome it.
As I read my devotions this week, one writer said Jesus spoke the words of peace because He knew that they would calm their fears and clear their minds. Prior to His coming to them, they were so afraid that they too might be executed that they were hidden behind the locked door.
No doubt they were trying hard not to draw attention to themselves. At that point, prior to Jesus in their midst, they thought everything they had believed was dead on the cross; their thoughts, purpose, direction …. all were askew.
But Christ came into their presence. And after showing His scarred body, He repeated the “Peace be with you.” statement and commanded them to go out. He then gave them the Holy Spirit that would empower them for the work they would be doing.
Thomas we are told was not there. But when he was told what had happened, he said that he would not believe Christ was alive until he saw Him for himself. This passage has often been titled the Doubting Thomas passage, but the Study Bible I read said that the Greek word “apistos” has been wrongly translated to the English word “doubt.” A more accurate translation would be “unbelief.” If we use this word, Thomas then would be known to us as Unbelieving Thomas, or Thomas the one who did not believe.
If we describe Thomas in this manner, then Thomas is no different from the other 10, for remember they too did not believe the women’s story that had been told to them that Easter morn.
So rather focusing on Thomas, let us concentrate on Christ’s response to Thomas when Christ appeared to him that following week. He says to Thomas, using Thomas’ words, “to touch and to feel. In that touching and feeling, find your faith restored, Thomas.”
God’s grace, poured out to restore, leads Thomas to proclaim “My Lord and My God.”
I have had times in my journey where I was flat on my spiritual back, confused and hiding behind locked doors of my own making. Then I felt and touched God’s grace, through a friend, or scripture, whatever.
I too then utter in my soul, “My Lord and My God.” In that utterance, I realize once more that my Lord and my God understands my times of unbelief and is there to welcome me back into His presence as quickly and as lovingly as He did for Thomas.
If you too have felt that, or are feeling that way this day, I invite you to come, touch and feel His grace and His love and proclaim again, “My Lord and My God.”
