As we embark on the cooler weather of fall, I love to watch the trees lose their green and transform into more vibrant colors.
It’s also the time of year my husband and I unavoidably lose a little bit of our own green, attempting to properly clothe our growing Savages. I know autumn isn’t typically when things sprout up, but every October that’s exactly what our children seem to do.
I relinquished my position as the second tallest Savage a few years ago when our oldest daughter overtook me by a good 2-3 inches. Now, our 14-year-old son is set to do the same, and I suspect our 10-year-old daughter won’t be far behind him.
It seems like our kids’ growth spurts aren’t quite as noticeable in the summer. If a pair of shorts are an inch or two shorter than they once were, it’s usually not that big of a deal.
However, when long-pants weather hits, we inevitably must hit the stores for longer pants. Our son was particularly aversive to wearing the capris in his dresser that once were regular length jeans.
Our youngest daughter, always innovative with her style, didn’t seem to mind as much as her brother, that her once ankle-length pants were now only falling to midcalf. She just donned decorative tall socks and called it an outfit.
My husband likes to point out that he’s a distant relative of Robert Wadlow, an American man who, at 8 feet 11.1 inches, was the tallest person in recorded history. We have quite a funny picture of my 5-foot-tall sister-in-law standing next to his wax figure at a Ripley’s Believe-It-or-Not Museum.
Anyway, although not nearly as tall as my husband’s ancestor, our children’s need for bigger clothes and shoes sent us on a shopping trip. I quickly realized that our Savages are growing and changing in more ways than one.
Now, a freshman in high school, our son is much more concerned about brand names than he ever was before. In fact, in true 2020 weirdness, our daughters and I were the ones growing tired of waiting outside on a bench for the Savage males to finish up clothing shopping.
It was a few days later, after I found one of our son’s new shirts in the laundry, that I discovered they’d purchased one 3 sizes too big for our boy.
My husband argued, “It said x-large.” I pointed out, “Yes, but there’s men’s x-large and boy’s x-large. You just bought yourself a cool, new teenager t-shirt.”
Our son is not the only one whose tastes are changing. Our youngest daughter used her own money to proudly purchase a small make-up pallet.
One day on the ride home from school she offered, “You know what really had me puzzled today?” I was preparing to answer some academic question when she continued, “How does my teacher get her eye shadow to look so nice and stay on all day long? Mine disappears.”
I laughed. “That’s what you’ve been thinking about at school today? Well,” I reasoned, “she probably gets her eye shadow somewhere fancier than Claire’s. You’ll have to ask where she makeup shops.”
It looks like this autumn not only will the temperatures be cooler but so will my Savages. Our son, and his father, will be sporting hip new T-shirts and hoodies while our youngest daughter’s eyelids will rival the trees for the display of the most vibrant color.
