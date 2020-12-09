For the record, I am in no way the cook in our family. I’m more likely to set off the smoke detector or end up saying things like, “Just scrape off the black parts. It’s edible.”
However, back before we had children, I always spent my husband’s birthday in the kitchen laboring over a special meal for him.
As we added Savages to our family, that tradition flew out the window along with the smoke that seeped out as I stood by the cookstove. Instead of spending time planning and preparing a special meal, I began to plan reservations to my husband’s favorite restaurant and prepare a gaggle of Savages to be out the door in time to make them.
Well, last Sunday was my husband’s birthday and this year I was, once again, back in the kitchen, rolling cabbage leaves around a ground beef filling, in hopes of giving my husband a special meal.
I think it helps that our children are older and able to entertain themselves. Not only did I not set off the fire alarm, but I didn’t even say one curse word. OK, honestly, I may have uttered 1 or 2 curse words, but not loudly enough to beckon our youngest daughter from the other room to correct me.
All in all, the meal was a success and could be enjoyed without the cold December air blowing in through windows opened to let out the smoky foreshadowing that I’d cooked something.
Even my mom, who had joined us in the celebration, asked for my recipe. Now that’s saying something.
My mother is a wonderful cook. She loves to study recipes and prepare new things. You never have a bad meal at her home. She enjoys cooking and excels at it.
We recently shared a good chuckle when I told her our youngest daughter had signed up for a virtual holiday baking club. Initially, my mom asked who was going to help her. When I told her I was, she laughed even harder.
Then, after the 1st club meeting when our little girl successfully made yummy Christmas cookies with very little intervention from me, I suggested maybe the cooking gene skips a generation.
Just like her grandma, our littlest Savage loves to study her cookbook and mark the pages of recipes that catch her eye. She enjoys being in the kitchen, primarily with her dad, mixing up tasty treats.
She loves watching cooking shows and envisioning herself as a contestant. We recently started watching a new Food Network show based on the board game Candy Land.
After a few episodes, our youngest daughter has decided if a career in botany doesn’t work out, she might become a sugar artist instead. She is her grandmother’s granddaughter, that’s for sure.
I’ll admit I am in no way the best cook in our family. Although I can throw together an occasional good meal, cooking is not my forte. Luckily for our Savages, we don’t need to scrape by scraping off the burnt pieces of whatever meal I attempt to prepare.
No, it’s very fortunate for them that this sandwich-making mom is not only married to a good cook, but is also sandwiched between 2 generations of females who find joy and success in the kitchen.
I’ll leave the cooking to them, except for maybe once a year on my husband’s birthday.
