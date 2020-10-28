I think I must be a terrible sister, because I don’t know off the top of my head how old my brothers are.
Is that abnormal? Do y’all just walk around knowing the exact age of your family members?
Am I behind the curve?
I was thinking about this after I talked to Matt (my little brother) the other day, and I might not be able to tell you their ages exactly, but I can tell you that being whacked with a Lincoln Log on the top of your head by one of your brothers hurts like the bejeezus.
See? That’s important information.
(Side bar, do they even sell Lincoln Logs anymore?)
I can tell you that Matt is in his 2nd year at the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, and I keep his “Kings Point” sticker on the back of the car I drive.
I can tell you that Ian (my oldest brother) is in his 1st year at seminary to be a diocesan priest. I got to see him this weekend, and he was as full of himself as ever, and he’s very much in his element.
(Another side bar, I need to stop making jokes about my brother on his way to be a Father. That’s not funny. It never has been funny. It’s a bad joke, and I need to start admitting that to myself. They aren’t all winners, Emma.)
I can tell you that Nate is pretty much An Adult. He lives in a nice house with a couple of adult roommates. He has a big kitchen. He has a good job. He has a nice car. He is a basketball coach. I always tell people that it seems like he has it all together.
And I can tell you that his girlfriend Jamie is expanding his culinary horizons, and this weekend he was telling me that he actually likes tofu. Go figure.
I can tell you that Matt called me a while ago to ask what kind of shampoo I used, because every time he came home while I was there, he’d use my shampoo and conditioner “because it smelled good.”
So he needed advice on what type to buy for himself.
I can tell you that Ian and I message on Facebook, and many of those messages are funny, relatable posts about Disney villains or growing up in a big family. He sent me one the other day that poked fun at how loudly dads sneeze.
Why DO dads sneeze so loud? My own father’s sneeze might be the loudest thing on Planet Earth. It’s jarring, truly. Shakes you to your core.
I can tell you that Nate started using peppermint beard oil. I guess a beard can itch? Who’d have thought?
Nate also used to be super into birds. I remember that period of my life. I remember Matt’s dinosaur phase when he was little, and it fuels my hatred for “The Land Before Time.”
Terrible movies. Don’t waste your time. Zero stars.
I can tell you that Ian eats pretty much everything, but he doesn’t really like any dishes with rice (me either, really).
And I can tell you that I probably won’t see Matt until March, because he’s going to sea for the next trimester. I won’t see him for Christmas. I know he’s working hard, and I know that I’m proud of him.
Ian will be home for Thanksgiving, regaling us with more delightful stories about him and his fellow seminarians. I know he’s focused, he’s dedicated and he’s doing something he loves, and I know that I’m proud of him.
I’ll see Nate the next time I’m home, and he’ll make me laugh, he’ll tell me something new he tried to cook, he’ll show me his new iPhone and he’ll just keep doing his thing. And I know that I’m proud of him.
Maybe I’m a bad sister for not knowing their ages, but I know other stuff. Some things are more important than others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.