It has been so hot for the past 2 weeks, I have rarely ventured outside of the air conditioning. My garden has suffered with the heat and lack of rain. Usually by this time I would have gathered a bushel of squash, zucchini and peppers, but to date only 2 small squash and 3 small peppers. And the sunflowers, which are usually 6-8 feet tall by now, have barely grown. I am sure this is all part of the Master Plan, and soon we will be complaining about the snow and cold weather. In the meantime, some summer activities are being planned…
The Capon Bridge Fire Co. annual yard party is being planned for Aug. 5 and 6.
Willow Chapel Church will hold their annual homecoming service Aug. 7. Worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a potluck meal.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual Sunday school/church picnic on Sunday, Aug. 14. There will be no worship service at the church that day. The picnic will be held at the Back Creek Road Farm House of Ruby LaFollette. Worship service at 11:15 a.m., followed by a carry-in lunch. The church will provide fried chicken, hot dogs and drinks. Come and join them for a fun afternoon of worship, fellowship and good food. Bring your favorite covered dish side.
The Hampshire County Fair is in full swing with all of the usual food and activities, and will continue through Saturday. On Friday, they will be serving a prime rib dinner in the dining room for $15.
We celebrate the birth of new grandchildren in the community to the families of Joan and Phil Whitacre and Dwayne and Donna Seldon.
Happy birthday wishes to: Chris Orndorff and Monica Cash, July 22; John Reid, July 28; Pastor Mike Vanderlinden, Aug. 1, Heather Reid and Jean Kenney, Aug. 6.
Congratulations to Alan and Ginger Brill, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Aug. 1.
