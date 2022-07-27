Harry Spaid

It has been so hot for the past 2 weeks, I have rarely ventured outside of the air conditioning. My garden has suffered with the heat and lack of rain. Usually by this time I would have gathered a bushel of squash, zucchini and peppers, but to date only 2 small squash and 3 small peppers. And the sunflowers, which are usually 6-8 feet tall by now, have barely grown. I am sure this is all part of the Master Plan, and soon we will be complaining about the snow and cold weather. In the meantime, some summer activities are being planned…

The Capon Bridge Fire Co. annual yard party is being planned for Aug. 5 and 6. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.