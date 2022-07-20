Last weekend our son celebrated his 12th birthday. He pointed out that next year at this time we’ll have 2 teenagers living in our home. Then, to add insult to injury, his little sister reminded me that by then she’d only be 5 months away from her own double digits. No wonder my husband often jokingly asks if he’s too old to join the foreign legion.
In fact, earlier this summer one of our littlest Savage’s teachers told me how she’d instructed the students to go home and ask their parents if they knew if the speed of sound or the speed of light was faster. Our youngest daughter reportedly told her that she wouldn’t be able to do that. Our evenings were filled up with discussing “teenage drama.” I admitted that, especially at the end of the school year, our suppertime was consumed with talking about teenage peer related issues.
After talking to her teacher, I apologized to our youngest daughter for seeming to put her needs on the back burner and asked her to please educate us on the speed of light versus the speed of sound. After giving us a science lesson way over my head, she assured us all that she didn’t feel neglected at the supper table. However, she added that she was glad “to be done with all that drama.” I think we all are. Summer has offered a nice reprieve.
At the onset of summer break, we insisted that our oldest daughter remove herself from many of her social media groups. They were causing a good bit of undo stress and, apparently, dominating our family’s conversations. She caught some blowback initially, and I worried we were making the situation worse. Yet, as the summer has worn on, I can tell that it was the right decision for her and for our family.
It’s funny how something that is designed to keep people connected can help to tear them apart. This phenomenon isn’t just true about teenagers. My husband and I have several friends who’ve acknowledged exacerbation of their depression as the direct result of frequently scrolling through Facebook. They’ll inevitably take a “Face Break” for a few months and return to report how much better they feel after doing so.
I experienced this first hand when one of our daughter’s coaches asked to disable the team’s messenger group. At first, I fretted, as did many parents, about how we’d communicate. Then, as I experienced full days without obnoxious notification pings begging me to ignore my family and look at my phone, I realized how much better it really was.
Months ago, I saved a meme reminding me that “the happiest person in the world is probably not looking at their phone.” I’ve made it my phone’s screen saver. On the brink of having more than one teenager in our home, it’s my reminder that sometimes the best way to connect with what really matters is to first disconnect from things that don’t.
Kitty extended her vacation a week, so here’s a classic, first published July 18, 2018. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.