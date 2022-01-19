The snow has come and gone at least once and it’s anyone’s guess about what is yet to come, but on we go.
We had sub-freezing temperatures with the snow, but don’t be fooled into thinking that meant the ground froze. The snow was insulating the warm soil, which is why it didn’t even last a week on the ground. So, unless we have a week of sub-freezing temperatures with no snow, hold off on the mulch.
This is the time for contemplating what we learned in the garden this year and what we want in next year’s garden. I’ve already talked about sharing space with a friend or neighbor, but let’s talk about making some changes in your garden.
Mail order catalogs are a good way to find exactly what you need to fill a spot. All the information is listed and you just need to sort through until you find exactly what you need. Since most of our gardens are bare, let’s begin with a couple of plants to add interest to the yard next winter.
No-fuss ornamental grasses can be short or tall and many cultivars provide seeds for the birds in winter. Liriope is a low-growing sun-loving evergreen perennial that looks great growing along your driveway or property line.
If you want something with color, try some winter heath (Erica camea). Now, l primarily think of heather and heath as British plants growing abundantly over their rolling hills and valleys, but they are just as colorful growing in our gardens. There are more varieties than I can count and their requirements are just as diverse.
Many will bloom year-round if they have the right spot, but beware of those that spread and take over everything in their path. If you are interested in them, there are many nurseries that specialize in heath and heathers.
Of course hellebores need to be mentioned when we’re discussing interesting winter plants. Our Helleborus foetidus and Lenten roses are blooming now and several more should open soon. They’re easy to grow in the shade and come in interesting shapes and colors.
Don’t forget winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum). She blooms from December through March some years and needs none of your attention except as admiration.
Later in the season, mock orange (Philadelphus) and quince (Chaenomeles) will provide you with gorgeous flowers and will continue to do so year after year. Both require little maintenance and like full sun and well drained soil.
We love redbud (Cercis canadensis) and dogwood (Comus) trees because they’re reliable bloomers and grow well with no help from us. There are many varieties of redbud, dogwood, magnolia and cherry trees and one is sure to be just what you need in your yard.
Decide where you need some vertical interest and choose the tree or shrub that fits your needs. Just know that if a plant needs full sun, it will not do well in that dark corner by the house no matter what you do.
If a hedge is needed to hide the trash or define a boundary, try some forsythia, lilac (Syringa), witch hazel (Hamamelis), pussy willow (Salix) or even some honeysuckle (Lonicera). All prefer full sun, but don’t need much in the way of maintenance.
These shrubs come in all sizes and shapes, so be sure you read all the information before you buy them or your low hedge may grow 10 feet tall or sprawl all over the yard.
If you get the idea I like easy-to-care-for plants, you’re right. These are just a few ideas for you to consider this year.
