Lana Koontz

Last week, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee spent several days on vacation in Lancaster, Pa. and Amish Country. While there, they visited Turkey Hill Experience, which told of the Turkey Hill ice cream. Also visited Choo Choo Barn, which was miniature trains, and a museum pertaining to nature. Enjoyed the sights in the area. 

Wednesday the 13th Wanda Koontz from Oldtown, Laurel Twigg, Susie Simpson and Paw Paw’s Janet Grimm all visited Billie-Ray Household in Martinsburg at her house for dinner, celebrating the Class of 1968 from Oldtown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.