Last week, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee spent several days on vacation in Lancaster, Pa. and Amish Country. While there, they visited Turkey Hill Experience, which told of the Turkey Hill ice cream. Also visited Choo Choo Barn, which was miniature trains, and a museum pertaining to nature. Enjoyed the sights in the area.
Wednesday the 13th Wanda Koontz from Oldtown, Laurel Twigg, Susie Simpson and Paw Paw’s Janet Grimm all visited Billie-Ray Household in Martinsburg at her house for dinner, celebrating the Class of 1968 from Oldtown.
Have you tried the new diet that’s sweeping the county? It’s called Look at the Price of Food. For instance, an item I bought for $5 is not $5.95. A candy bar that was $1 is now $1.85. The last straw was: I wanted a small roast for 1 person. Well, I didn’t want to buy the whole cow. I understand that prices are going to continue to rise. There is going to be a lot of skinny people running around with lower cholesterol. Maybe this is a good thing.
This past Sunday, Gig and Gale Smith and the writer attended the Welcome Back dinner for Pastor Charles Riggleman and wife Jane at Oldtown United Methodist picnic area. It will be 14 years that Pastor Charles has served this charge. We are so blessed to have them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.