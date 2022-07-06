I think this column falls under the category of “lifestyle,” right?
I’m not really sure what that “lifestyle” would be, but I was walking down Memory Lane with my little brother last month, and we got to talking about “Dream Life.”
“Dream Life,” the 2005 video game by Hasbro – directed at preteen girls – that allowed them to create their own character, give them a name, a hairstyle and a personality, and then go through “life” within the game.
Sort of like a simpler, cornier version of the Sims.
Anyway, this game had an absolute chokehold on my cousins and I (and, apparently, my little brother). Our “Dream Life” phase was a long and intense one indeed, and now that I’m 25 and looking back at it, it makes sense why.
The game was so simple. You created your own personality, picking how “funny” you got to be, or how “creative” or “athletic.”
You got to pick a pre-designed bedroom. You got to earn money by doing chores like “feeding the dog” or “sweeping the kitchen,” and you got to spend your hard-earned money at the mall, buying clothes and accessories.
You got to create your own best friend within the game, and even develop a “crush.”
And finally, you got to engage with other characters in the game, but you only had 3 different response options every time, eliminating the possibility of saying something untoward, idiotic or incoherent.
Ah, “Dream Life.” Making life seem so simple since 2005.
Looking back, I see that the game was called “dream” for a reason. The character you created, you didn’t have to pay bills. You didn’t have to shave your legs. You didn’t have to unclog your sink.
You didn’t have to set a mousetrap in your car because you found little mouse poops on the passenger seat and had visions of Stuart Little driving your car through Central Park.
You didn’t have to go grocery shopping and watch your total at the register go higher and higher. You didn’t have to attend funerals.
Or toddlers’ birthday parties, which, let’s be honest, are not as fun as we pretend they are.
You didn’t, unfortunately, get to choose who you have a crush on.
And you REALLY didn’t get 3 options presented to you when you’re trying to talk to other people. That would be a heckuva lot easier, but also a lot less interesting.
That’s the thing about “Dream Life.” When you first started playing the game, it was fun to make money and go shopping and go to the “Spring Fling” or “Fall Ball” or whatever made-up event the game threw at you. It was fun to pick your crush.
But the longer it went on, the more repetitive it became. You didn’t want to talk to your crush anymore, because it wasn’t GOING anywhere. You bought everything of interest at the mall. You were sick of looking at the bedroom you picked.
By the time you finished the game, you’d be bored out of your mind because of its simplicity and routine, and the stuff that made it fun and easy and “dream-like” were the same things that made you tired of playing.
It’s crazy isn’t it, how life ACTUALLY works? The fact that it’s hard and depressing and exciting and perplexing and annoying and beautiful? It’s not really what I thought it would be as an 11-year-old in front of the TV, playing a game where I chose to name my character “YOURMOM” (what? It’s OK to be childish when you’re a child), but at least it’s interesting.
Mice in the car, toddler birthday parties, annoying crushes, hairy legs and all.
