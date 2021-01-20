Although it has been a very busy year so far, it hardly seems possible for it to be close to the end of January already. It has been a month of unpleasant surprises and I sincerely hope they are finished for the rest of the year.
As much as we’d like to believe it, the virus is not done with us, but vaccinations have been doing well and that’s a bright spot of hope.
To garden hasn’t been doing much and sometimes that’s good. If an icestorm or heavy winds damage your trees or shrubs, prune the broken branches as soon as you can. If left alone, the exposed area can become diseased and cause more extensive damage to the plant.
If it’s not frozen, add some peanut shells to your compost pile and give it another turn with your garden fork. The shells will decompose quickly and add some much appreciated nitrogen to the pile.
When you’re planning next year’s vegetable garden, add a few rows to donate to needy families or simply grow a few extra tomato or pepper plants. This may be a time to get your children involved by having them grow something special for the lady down the street or from church. A packet of seeds is an inexpensive way to get a child started.
Of course, we all want to think everyone will be healthy and back to work, but that may not be the case. Whatever happens, growing more will not go to waste and it won’t take much extra work.
If we’ve learned anything from the past year it’s that we need to look out for each other because we are all in this together. That may sound strange since we’re not spending a lot of time socializing, but there are many things we can do to help others. Picking up a few groceries or a prescription for an older neighbor is always appreciated.
Some older folks now have no contact with the outside world for long periods of time, so your thoughtfulness could make someone’s day a little better.
Speaking of kids, last week I mentioned growing plants from citrus seeds, but you can also easily grow a sweet potato plant (Ipomoea batatas) you can plant outside this spring.
Gather everything together before you start. You will need a sweet potato that’s firm, not too large and has an “eye” beginning to sprout, 4 toothpicks, a clear jar that’s wide enough to allow at least half of the sweet potato to easily fit down in it and a small pot with soil for planting the rooted vine later.
Now, insert the 4 toothpicks on 4 different sides about halfway up the potato. They are going to hold it so it’s suspended in the jar, pointy end down, but not touching the bottom. Now add enough water to cover the potato inside the jar and place it in a bright sunny window, adding more water as needed.
In a week, roots should appear and shortly thereafter the leaves and stem will begin growing from the top. When the stems get to be about 8 to 10 inches long, cut off as much of the potato that’s in the water as you can without cutting the roots and put the remaining plant in the soil in the pot.
If you don’t want to plant it now, you can let the plant grow in the water as long as you like, but the potato will rot and the water may begin to smell.
So, cut away the potato that’s left in the water just as you would for planting in the pot, dump out the smelly water and replace it with clean water. Put the roots in the clean water and the vines will continue growing.
The vines have attractive leaves and if you’re lucky, some nice lavender flowers. Later, you’ll have lots of stems you can cut, easily root in water and plant in a sunny spot outside where their vines will grow all summer for you.
If you like the sweet potato vines, look for ornamental hybrids at the nursery. The hybrids have dark purple, bright chartreuse or bronze leaves and will grow up to the moon. You can also buy sweet potato vine seeds.
Although ornamental sweet potato vines from the nursery are related to the ones we eat, any fruit they may produce is bitter and not edible.
Now ... a few last words. Don’t choose a sweet potato from the supermarket because they’re treated to inhibit sprouting in the store. I am not saying they definitely won’t grow, but it may be difficult to get it started. Better to find one at the farm market.
You can use a clear plastic cup, but be sure it is sturdy enough that it won’t fall over when the growth starts. Using a clear container means the kids can watch the roots as they appear in the water. If you allow the vines to continue growing in the water, be sure the container is heavy and won’t tip over. Good luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.