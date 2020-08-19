It may seem like these hot days of summer are going to last forever but it won’t be long until the days turn warm and the nights will have that chill in the air making it feel as if football season is ready to kickoff.
It’s hard for me to believe but it has been 50 years since I donned my green and white sweater, flashed my 1970 HHS class ring around and proudly proclaimed that I had traded my title of “senior” for the title of “alumni.”
I used to love the way it would feel when the Friday night lights would shine bright on Rannells’ Field and the ref’s whistle would blow, signaling the start of the game.
There was something special about those Friday nights when both teams would come on and start the battle of the gridirons.
The sounds of the protective pads hitting together and helmets crashing against one another that gives the feeling that one is watching a modern-day version of the gladiators vying against one another like was the case during the days of the Romans in years gone by.
But now, with all that is going on, particularly that word we have all become so familiar with (COVID-19).
I wrote last week of how it has cost me, as well as many others I’m sure, the ability to get together with family and friends in casual settings. Now, one has to wonder if COVID-19 will darken the Friday night lights at Rannells Field
I will admit that I have not been the most faithful attender of the gridiron games over the past number of years, mainly because of the unfortunate win-loss ratio, but now, with a new coach one can hope that there will be a change in the outcome of some of the games in the future.
Maybe it’s because the idea of being told we can’t go to the games, if that is indeed the case that makes me want to be there more than ever. Like they (whoever “they” are), “you never miss the water until the well runs dry.”
Already my HHS spirit is anxious to be there, listening to the sounds of the players clashing with one another and the crowds verbally showing their support with yells and an occasional hiss and boo at the ref’s miscalls.
Even the smell of the hotdogs, popcorn and pizza is a welcomed attraction.
So, it’s apparent that I have not yet heard whether or not the Friday night lights will be shining at Rannells’ Field soon, but my vote is, give us the opportunity to sit and listen to the oh, so familiar whistle of the referee’s whistle that signal’s the kickoff to start the game. It just seems like so many things have changed in our country lately that the idea of virtual classes and who knows, next may just very well be a streamlining of Friday night football from high schools and colleges across the nation.
Let’s keep it real, folks. I don’t like the idea of being required to wear masks everywhere we go, but hey, if it takes a mask to keep the Friday night lights on, then a mask it is.
After all, what can hurt a person by requiring them to wear a mask and breathe in their own carbon dioxide, right?
Having not worked for the Hampshire Review since around 2011, my days of being allowed to stand along the sidelines to watch the games and due to the fact that my legs don’t work nearly as good as they used to and that attending a game will require that I sit in my wheelchair (I’m not complaining), I’m still looking forward to this fall’s Friday night lights – win or lose, my support will be strongly shown for the good ole green and white.
Yay! Go, Trojans.
