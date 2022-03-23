Last week, while our oldest daughter was home for spring break, she had some lab work done at her doctor’s office. She suggested I get the results and then fill her in on what they mean for her health.
I asked, “Why would your doctor call me instead of you about your bloodwork?” Our 19-year-old answered, “Well, I thought we’d cut out the middleman if you got the results.”
I laughed and explained that, in this case, I would actually be the middleman. I reminded her, “You’re an adult now. It is your health, not mine. You need to take ownership of it.”
Thus, with a pen in hand and a pad of paper nearby, she fielded her own call, asked her own questions and developed her own plan with her doctor. Later that evening, referencing her own notes, she explained the results to me.
Just as I suspected, she didn’t need a middleman after all.
As much as we miss her when she’s not here and as teary-eyed as I get every time, we drop her off at her dorm, I know that my role as her mother is evolving. I’ve heard it said that “a mother’s job is to teach her children not to need her anymore, and the hardest part of that job is accepting success.”
In other words, success on the job is knowing when to retire from being the middleman. Some days I’m better than others at moving from the Savage governing board to the Savage sounding board.
In fact, it was our youngest daughter who recently brought this to my attention. She came to me to discuss an opportunity offered to her at school, but one she was reluctant to take.
My initial response was to encourage (some might call it to push) her into doing it anyway. I reasoned that sometimes it’s good to step out of your comfort zone. Our 12-year-old then countered, “Yes, but if I’m stepping out of my comfort zone shouldn’t it be for something I choose?”
Of course, she was right. Like the decision our oldest daughter needed to make about her own health, this was a decision our youngest daughter needed to make about her own comfort level.
As a mom, it’s a much easier job to lend advice than to lend just an ear. However, I’ve also recently learned that the latter becomes a more important job when parenting teens and young adults than the former.
If we tackle it right, eventually, there won’t be a need to employ a middleman.
It has long been said that “to raise a child who is comfortable enough to leave you means you’ve done your job. They are not ours to keep, but to teach to soar on their own.”
It’s not an easy job. Yet, as our Savages become increasingly comfortable at being their own managers, I am becoming increasingly comfortable at the prospect of being a retired middleman.
