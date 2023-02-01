I have to tell you, I lose patience very quickly when it comes to buzzwords, and the biggest buzzword that I’ve heard thrown around in the years I’ve lived here is “transparency.”
You might be thinking, “But Emma, transparency is key! It’s not a buzzword; it’s a goal that elected officials should strive for!”
Well, if I have to hear the phrase, “Transparency is key” one more time, I’ll scream.
Something I’ve found since I moved here is that it seems like your average, run-of-the-mill citizen is very focused on the need for transparency in local government.
As they should be. I may hate the phrase beyond belief, but transparency actually IS key.
But it’s not a one-and-done issue.
Let’s use the County Commission as an example, shall we? At their meeting last Tuesday night, they confirmed that they’d begin livestreaming their meetings in-house. That’s great news. Not everyone can swing by the old courthouse on Tuesday mornings or evenings to be an active listener in that particular public forum.
Another elected body, the school board, has been livestreaming many of their meetings the entire time I’ve been here.
It seems that, for many citizens, livestreamed meetings = transparency.
That, however, is not the end of it.
It’s a two-way street. Governing bodies that have a streamed option for meetings are helping bring the county into the 21st Century, sure. But the citizens have to actively respond, and they can’t solely rely on a grainy, hard-to-hear video to ensure that they’re staying informed.
I grew up in Spotsylvania County, Va. I went to Spotsylvania County Schools for my entire public school career until I went off to college in 2015.
And I could not tell you a single name of an individual on the county school board there. Not now, not then. I couldn’t tell you where or when the meetings took place.
And as far as local government, I couldn’t tell you what governing body was even responsible for the county. I couldn’t tell you the name of the mayor of Fredericksburg.
The point is, here in Hampshire County, everything is pressed a little closer together. Spotsylvania County has 17 elementary schools, seven middle schools and five high schools. Hampshire is a LOT smaller.
Spotsylvania has almost 144,000 people living in it currently. Hampshire has less than 24,000.
Our smallness has an inherent transparency to it.
We know our elected officials. We work with them, go to church with them, run into them at the grocery store, and our kids are friends with their kids or grandkids.
So, be active in your pursuit of transparency. Ask them questions. Go to their meetings – most of them have websites with their contact information right there, front and center. Look at their agendas. Read through their minutes. Pick up a newspaper and skim meeting coverage.
There is information out there to start us off, but it’s up to us, the citizens, to follow through.
Livestreaming is a great step toward transparency, if an elected body is committed to doing it properly.
It’s great if it’s done right, yes. But “transparency” doesn’t live and die on camera.
As citizens, voters, business partners, neighbors and constituents, we have a role to play, too.
