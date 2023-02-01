Emma June 2022

I have to tell you, I lose patience very quickly when it comes to buzzwords, and the biggest buzzword that I’ve heard thrown around in the years I’ve lived here is “transparency.”

You might be thinking, “But Emma, transparency is key! It’s not a buzzword; it’s a goal that elected officials should strive for!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.