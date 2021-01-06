As I was sitting at Monday night’s school board meeting, listening to them talk about bonds and money and the Attorney General and interest rates, I was reminded of a painful truth.
I am not a numbers gal.
God, I wish I were a numbers gal.
I’m a words gal. I do better with the reading and writing and less so with the ‘rithmetic.
Barring the fact that I fooled my AP Calc teacher in high school to thinking I was a numbers gal (ha, take THAT, Mrs. Jordan), I could only keep up the charade so long.
So, here I am, aged 24, living on my own, with a brain that can’t seem to comprehend the most basic functions of math, but specifically the finance stuff. I’m the kind of person who has to calculate tips on her phone at restaurants, for Pete’s sake.
For example, last week, I had an incident involving my electric bill. The incident, really, was me being frustrated because I couldn’t figure out what all the numbers on the bill meant.
So, I turned to a Bill I could understand: my dad.
Instead of sending him a normal text message like, “Hey, Dad, I’m a little confused about my electric bill, call me when you can,” I sent him a (most likely incoherent) string of 5 frustrated, panicky texts that illustrated how I was, to put it simply, struggling.
And then I also sent him an email.
If he was unaware of the extent of his only daughter’s neuroses, he is no longer.
Because we live in a world of instant gratification, when my dad didn’t respond in less than 5 seconds I turned to another line of defense.
My mom was having her own crisis at home, but she still made time to call me and help me settle down a little. The problem wasn’t immediate, I could talk to Dad in the morning and everything would be OK.
I did talk to him in the morning, and everything was OK. Moms are usually right about stuff like that.
But all of that drama started with the fact that I am not a numbers or finance gal.
And at Monday’s school board meeting, as money-minded individuals on Zoom explained the numbers to the board members, I was also reminded of the phrase Ed Morgan used to talk about the danged Covid metric map: “Clear as mud.”
I mean, I only really recently figured out how exactly a credit card worked.
(I’m not saying my initial thought was “magic,” but it wasn’t far off.)
The amount of money associated with the school bond that was passed in June is a lot of money. A LOT. Probably more than my mind can comprehend, honestly. And I’m learning slowly, bit by bit, how it all works and that it is not, in fact, “imaginary” money.
There’s no Mrs. Jordan to snooker here, and I’m not fooling anyone into thinking I’m becoming a numbers whiz. But eventually, I’ll figure it out.
At some point.
Maybe, though, just to be sure, I should see what Bill Grosskopf knows about bonds.
