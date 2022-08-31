Betty Racey

Sending belated wishes to Pastor John and Donna Vetters of Dorcas on their recent 50th wedding anniversary – the Vetters have pastored at Bethel Baptist Church for many years. 

Mrs. Ruth Loar attended the recent birthday party for her great-grandson Keaton, who was 3 years old. He is the son of Nikki and Kylle Campbell of Lehew and had lots of other family members celebrating with him. 

