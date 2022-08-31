Sending belated wishes to Pastor John and Donna Vetters of Dorcas on their recent 50th wedding anniversary – the Vetters have pastored at Bethel Baptist Church for many years.
Mrs. Ruth Loar attended the recent birthday party for her great-grandson Keaton, who was 3 years old. He is the son of Nikki and Kylle Campbell of Lehew and had lots of other family members celebrating with him.
Congratulations to newlyweds Bethany Hott and Ben Billmeyer, who were married Saturday, Aug. 27 with the ceremony taking place at the Cox airport. Wishing this couple a happy and blessed marriage.
Also, congratulations to Jenny Parris and James Bogue on their recent marriage.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed having Debbie Bean spend time with us one day recently – glad she is recuperating well from a broken ankle. Other recent callers have been Richard Mann of Princeton, Betty Jackson and granddaughter, Charlotte, and Kathy Hawse, Cindy Twigg and Peter Wood of Paw Paw.
Wayne and Sylvia Garman of Green Castle, Pa. spent a few days at the camp on the McKee farm.
Saddened by the passing of a cousin in Bedford, Pa. last week – Kevin Kline, 63 years old, passed away Aug. 22. Funeral services were at the Adams funeral home on the 25th. Heartfelt sympathy goes to the family. Also to family and friends of Stephen Haines of Delray, with his funeral Sunday, Aug. 28.
