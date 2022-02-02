My parents started taking me to church when I was just 2 years old and they attended church until they both ended up in a nursing home when they came to the point of needing 24-hour round-the-clock care.
Church was important to my parents. They had both made a sincere commitment to God and the church and they took their Christianity and their faith in God very serious.
We kids never had to ask if we were going to church whenever church was scheduled; we knew the answer. Whenever the church doors were open and service was scheduled, we knew Dad’s car would be heading down the long dirt driveway and we kids would be piled in the backseat.
We were no different than many of the other young people of our time. We tried at times to talk our parents into letting us stay home while they went to church. Mom and Dad only had a 1-word answer to questions of that nature and that was “no.”
I personally resented being made to attend church, but it never really turned me against church or my parents. I respected their strong belief in God and the church.
I still remember Dad and Mom on numerous occasions having us all kneel down at one of the sofas or one of the big chairs at night while Dad would ask God to take care of his family and protect us through the night.
I remember him thanking the Lord for His blessings and His bounty. And I, to this day, still believe it was those prayers that kept us from harm.
Pretty much every night during the winter and those cold blustery nights when we could feel the air blow through the cracks of those old stick tenant houses we lived in and how Dad would have the old potbelly stove literally red hot trying to keep the house warm.
The walls around the stove would get so hot that you couldn’t stand to touch them. I always credited Dad’s prayers and God’s faithfulness in answering them for keeping the old dry timbers in those old houses from catching fire. They would have gone up in flames so quick that there would not be time for all of us to escape with our lives.
And with all the kids and grandchildren running in and out and through the house, I also believe it was those prayers that kept some of us from falling against that red hot stove and getting severely burnt. To God be the glory, great things He has done.
I followed in my parent’s beliefs as far as spiritual issues were concerned. At least I got out on my own. Then I found about those “wiles of the devil” and temptations that I grew up hearing about while I was growing up.
And all those times I told God, “I will never do those things,” and “You don’t have to worry about me God, I’ve heard far too much about temptations and evil to get caught up in anything that’s wrong.”
I meant well. I was sincere when I said them. But there’s a strong pull when our old nature is tempted to sin. I learned what James meant when he said, “Let no man say when he is tempted that he is tempted by God, for he is tempted when he is drawn away by his own lusts and enticed.” (James 1:13)
I walked completely away from God and the church for some time. Due to space constraints, I shall refrain from the details, but I thank God for the spiritual and Biblical foundations that I had been given over the years of attending church.
When I reached the end of my rope, literally, and when I was giving serious consideration to suicide, I had those foundations to fall back on. I knew where I needed to go and what I needed to do and as the Bible exhorts folks in my position at the time, I returned to my first love, and that was Jesus. I knew the promises of forgiveness if I would call on Him.
I did, and He did.
Thus my concern for young folks today and not just young ones, but all who have not attended church and all who have never known His teachings or His forgiveness. When they reach bottom, and have no Biblical instructions to fall back on, where do they turn to?
I know the importance of those teachings and singing those old hymns of the church that teach so much doctrine.
I have taken my guitar and have gone into nursing home facilities and have watched as little old men and women, who have dementia so bad they can barely tell you their name, sing along the old hymns of the church word for word.
I wish parents could get a grip and understand the vital importance of giving their children a strong foundation of spiritual and Biblical instructions.
When one of them reach the end of their rope at some point in their lives, and we all do, you can’t go back to someplace you’ve never been.
But you can at least find your way to Him even if it’s for the 1st time. He is always no further than a whisper away.
