Feeding the hungry is among the most consistent instructions in scripture.
Deuteronomy contains detailed rules about ways to reap the harvest in a deliberately inefficient manner with rules about leaving the corners of the field unharvested, not picking up anything that is dropped and not going back over the fields or the trees a 2nd time as a means of ensuring that something was left behind for the hungry to gather in their own time.
The prophets repeatedly declare God’s judgment on Israel for that nation’s failings to care for the poor, the widow and the orphan, leaving them to their hunger. In Matthew, Jesus declares that as we feed the hungry, we feed Jesus himself.
It was with these and many other Biblical passages in mind that the Ministerial Association decided to contribute to paying down outstanding school meal debts in Hampshire County Public Schools.
The schools have provided free meals to all students for the past 2 school years, but there are still families who carry debt for meals from prior years. It is the Ministerial Association’s view that were these families able to repay this debt, they would have done so by now.
The Ministerial Association is not, however, able to repay the full debt on our own. We, our schools and our children need the support of Hampshire County.
Funds may be given directly to the school board, or through the Ministerial Association, but if you wish to make your gift tax deductible, you should give through a church.
Many member congregations of the Ministerial Association are willing to help, including my congregation, Romney Presbyterian Church, at 100 W. Rosemary Lane, Romney, WV 26757. If you send a gift in the mail, please label it “School Meal Debt” so we can make sure it is passed on promptly.
There are many more references to feeding the hungry in scripture than I can include in this space, but one stands out to me as I close this column. In the 21st Chapter of John’s Gospel, after Jesus’ resurrection, he finds Peter and six other disciples have returned to their familiar lives, to the lives they were leading before their time following Jesus.
They have fished all night, but caught nothing when Jesus appears to them in the morning and tells them to “cast the net to the right side of the boat.” Their net is filled beyond what they can even haul into the boat.
As they come ashore, Jesus prepares their breakfast before asking, “’Simon son of John, do you love me more than these?’ He said to him, ‘Yes, Lord; you know that I love you.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Feed my lambs.’ A 2nd time he said to him, ‘Simon son of John, do you love me?’ He said to him, ‘Yes, Lord; you know that I love you.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Tend my sheep.’ He said to him the 3rd time, ‘Simon son of John, do you love me?’ Peter felt hurt because he said to him the 3rd time, ‘Do you love me?” And he said to him, ‘Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Feed my sheep…’”
Friends, I know this is not the usual way I use this space to write to you, but I pray that together we may show our love for Christ by helping to feed Jesus’ sheep in Hampshire County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.