These are lazy days in the garden, spent mostly gathering the harvest and staying cool. This is a good time to look through your catalogs and decide which spring bulbs you need to order.
Fall planting is quite a while off and they won’t arrive until planting time, but if you order now, that’s one job you won’t have to worry about. You can also order bulbs for forcing and Christmas and Thanksgiving plant gifts now. It’s always good to get a little holiday shopping done ahead of time.
We are having a few cooler days interspersed with the hot ones and they are a good time to do a few garden chores.
Maybe your garden could use a mid-season layer of compost on the areas where you’ve already gathered all the harvest.
Mulch tends to decompose, especially with the frequent rains, so check and see if you need to add more of that now. It’s easier to do these things now before you begin all the fall chores in another month or two.
If you’re thinking about a cold frame for this fall or next spring, you can begin to gather the materials now. Look for used lumber and windows at yard sales. They’re not difficult to build and will make it easy to give your seedlings an early start in the spring.
Crepe myrtle can be encouraged to put out a second crop of flowers if you clip the seed pods off the tips of the branches when it’s finished blooming. Give the plant a neater appearance by cutting off any suckers that may have sprouted at the base of the shrub.
If you’re running out of flowers to cut, maybe some long blooming perennials would be good in your garden. Coneflowers, loosestrife (Lythrum), Lavender and Helianthus have long blooming seasons and Japanese anemones provide beautiful cut flowers in fall. There are also many annuals that hold up well in the cooler fall temperatures. Snapdragons, zinnias, verbena, marigolds, globe amaranth and Cleomes will bloom well into fall and do well in a vase. And don’t forget to add a few ornamental grass blades to your arrangements. If your garden is lacking in cut flowers, make a note to get some of these next spring.
Many nurseries and online seed companies are selling native seeds and plants. They’re plants your grandmother grew in her garden, saved the seeds and probably passed on to many of her friends and hopefully, to you. I always call them ‘generic’, meaning they’re basic plants with no fancy parents. These plants have a huge benefit over hybrids because they are most suited to our area with regard to weather, pest and disease resistance. Many times our old-timey plants self propagate, something major companies like Monsanto, don’t want. Along with other good qualities, they are breeding out the plant’s ability to reseed. If your plant doesn’t ward off diseases and pests, you’ll need to buy some of their pesticides and herbicides. No reseeding means you’ll have to purchase seeds from them again next year. Granted, some plants have been bred to be resistant to certain pests, but I have always found that for every good thing they added, something was lost. We had a mock orange (Philadelphia) shrub with a wonderful scent in Charles Town and we bought one when we moved here. Although it has lovely double flowers, they have no scent. It’s not as hardy as the generic one our friends gave us either.
As gardeners, we have a responsibility to keep our heritage of native plants alive and thriving. Make a point to talk to your friends and family about sharing seeds and plants with them. We have several friends with whom we exchange plants and I always appreciate the seeds readers leave for me at the Review office. With fall rapidly approaching, look over your perennials, take note of which ones need thinned out and ask your friends if they want to trade. I have found that one gardener’s “invasive” plant can be another gardener’s answer to a bare problem area.
A word about hybrids: if a company has bred it, it will most always have a name like “Pink Sunrise” or “Perfect Yellow,” while many native plants are just called ‘those orange poppies at the end of your yard’ or ‘those red flowers your mother grows’. Many tomatoes are hybrids now and although they all have seeds, do not expect the plants from those seeds to produce the same tomato you ate last year. Hybrid plants will revert to one of their parents or even a generation before, so you never know what you’ll get. Sort of like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates.
