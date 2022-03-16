According to Irish folklore, leprechauns are mischievous beings. They’re renowned for their tricks and practical jokes.
Legend has it that if captured by a human, a leprechaun must grant 3 wishes in exchange for his freedom. Rarely, though, do people get the better of a leprechaun and wind up finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, our home has experienced what I can only assume is an onslaught of leprechaun high jinks. There has not been a shortage of tomfoolery and mischief-making these past few weeks.
It all started last month when I sat down to work on my jigsaw puzzle. I was home alone, well, except for the dog, and was enjoying the quiet. As I carefully fit the remaining pieces into the puzzle, I noticed I was missing the last piece.
To no avail, I checked the floor around the table and the box lids to ensure I hadn’t dropped or overlooked it. Perplexed, I lifted a large candle on the table, and, lo and behold, the final piece sat neatly under it.
My immediate guess was that our youngest daughter had put it there. She loves to finish a puzzle. It’s not unusual for her to swoop in when I need only a few remaining pieces and fit them in herself.
In fact, when I inform our family that I’m starting a new puzzle, our little girl will confidently proclaim, “Well, I know who’s finishing it.”
When I asked her how a lone puzzle piece mysteriously wound up under a candle, she denied putting it there. If it wasn’t her, the only logical explanation is the leprechaun.
Similarly, a few days later, after our son had stayed home alone all day, something peculiar happened in our basement. As I approached our treadmill for my evening walk, I noticed a sideways skateboard resting neatly on its belt.
I’ve learned through the years that it’s better not to know how many ER visits we’ve avoided. However, after my walk, I inquired how the skateboard ended up on the treadmill.
Our son insisted he hadn’t put it there. He rejected my conclusion that he’d been up to some serious tomfoolery.
Well, what else am I to think? If it wasn’t him, the only other choice is the leprechaun.
Last week I opened our fridge and discovered an empty cardboard package, once filled with yogurt smoothies, just chilling there. Not one Savage fessed up to taking the last smoothie and leaving the trash behind. I’m thinking it was the leprechaun.
Empty potato chip bags and granola bar boxes wait on the shelves for my discovery in our pantry. No Savage can remember taking the last one. The leprechaun must be a hungry fella.
Often, I come home after a long day to find a bagless trash can sitting in the middle of the kitchen floor or breakfast crumbs littering our table. I’m now guessing it’s the leprechaun leaving unfinished jobs and messes behind.
When new toilet paper sits on top of an empty cardboard tube, the leprechaun must’ve been in a hurry. Toothpaste spit left in the sink? At least the leprechaun has good oral hygiene.
Dirty clothes sitting a few inches on the floor in front of the laundry basket? No doubt it was the leprechaun.
As no human Savages are responsible for such shenanigans, it seems the Savage leprechaun, as the Irish would say, has been acting the maggot in our home.
Since he’s been so active lately, it might be time to take this golden opportunity and set a leprechaun trap. I have a good idea what my 3 wishes would be.
Here’s hoping the luck of the Irish will see me through.
